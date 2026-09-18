Vatican Enters First-Ever Film in Oscar Qualifiers with “Green Lava

For the first time, a film with Vatican participation has entered the qualification process. The documentary short “Green Lava,” directed by Lia Beltrami and Ali Aksu in collaboration with the Vatican’s communication authority, is screening in Beverly Hills from September 18 to 24, 2026, to secure eligibility for the 99th Academy Awards.

The Bottom Line:

The Milestone: “Green Lava” is the first film with Vatican participation to enter the Oscar qualification race, seeking a nod in the Best Documentary Short category.

“Green Lava” is the first film with Vatican participation to enter the Oscar qualification race, seeking a nod in the Best Documentary Short category. The Narrative: Directed by Lia Beltrami and Ali Aksu, the documentary follows Giacomo, a 22-year-old Italian living with muscular dystrophy who relies on a wheelchair and mechanical ventilation while studying and planning his future.

Directed by Lia Beltrami and Ali Aksu, the documentary follows Giacomo, a 22-year-old Italian living with muscular dystrophy who relies on a wheelchair and mechanical ventilation while studying and planning his future. The Institutional Stance: According to Paolo Ruffini, head of the Vatican Dicastery for Communication, speaking with Variety, the project does not explicitly represent the Vatican in the way an International Feature Film submission would, but carries the support of the city-state.

Inside the Beverly Hills Screening Run

The path to the Dolby Theatre runs directly through Beverly Hills this week. From September 18 through September 24, 2026, “Green Lava” is playing a qualifying theatrical run, satisfying the eligibility rules for the Best Documentary Short category at the upcoming 99th Academy Awards.

The project first surfaced publicly in January 2025 during the Jubilee Year in Rome, followed by a private screening at the Augustinianum, as reported by Variety. Now, the production is testing its viability in the Los Angeles market, trading ecclesiastical halls for West Coast arthouse screens.

Framing Giacomo’s Story Beyond the Pews

Directors Lia Beltrami and Ali Aksu focus on their subject: a 22-year-old Italian man named Giacomo. Living with muscular dystrophy, Giacomo navigates daily life dependent on a wheelchair and artificial respiration.

Instead, “Green Lava” captures Giacomo pursuing his studies and mapping out his future. Paolo Ruffini championed this exact thematic defiance when speaking to Variety, stating, “Giacomos Geschichte verdient es, von allen gekannt zu werden, und deshalb freuen wir uns sehr über die Möglichkeit, ›Green Lava‹ in den Oscareinreichungsprozess aufzunehmen.”

Navigating the Institutional Boundary at the Academy Awards

Unlike traditional entries in the Best International Feature Film category—where a sovereign nation officially selects one domestic contender—”Green Lava” enters the independent documentary race through standard qualification channels.

Photo: spiegel.de

When pressed by media outlets on whether a Vatican representative would walk the red carpet if the film secures an Oscar nomination, the Vatican Press Office noted that it was simply too early to discuss ceremony attendance. For now, the focus remains entirely on clearing the Academy’s initial hurdle during this week’s Los Angeles run.

Key Milestones for “Green Lava” in the 2026 Oscar Race Milestone Date Location / Context Initial Premiere January 2025 / 2025 Rome, Italy (Jubilee Year / Augustinianum private screening) Oscar Qualifying Run September 18–24, 2026 Beverly Hills, California Target Academy Category 99th Academy Awards Best Documentary Short

Drop a comment below and let’s talk about it: How do you think voting members will respond to a documentary short carrying direct institutional backing from the Holy See? Are you tracking the documentary short category this season?