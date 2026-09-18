Who is the New President of the Brigitte Bardot Foundation?

Max Guazzini has been elected president of the Fondation Brigitte Bardot, succeeding Bernard d’Ormale, whose interim mandate came to an end. Announced via an official statement on September 16, the transition places the prominent French businessman, former media executive, and rugby figure at the helm of the animal welfare organization following the passing of its founder, Brigitte Bardot.

The Bottom Line:

The Succession: Max Guazzini takes over the presidency from Bernard d’Ormale, Bardot’s last husband, who had served an interim term since February following the icon’s death at age 91 on December 28, 2025.

Max Guazzini takes over the presidency from Bernard d’Ormale, Bardot’s last husband, who had served an interim term since February following the icon’s death at age 91 on December 28, 2025. Internal Experience: Guazzini is no stranger to the organization, having served as its administrator and general secretary since 2020, a role in which he sold his gold record collection to fund an emergency animal shelter.

Guazzini is no stranger to the organization, having served as its administrator and general secretary since 2020, a role in which he sold his gold record collection to fund an emergency animal shelter. Institutional Continuity: Guazzini will work alongside the established executive team, including Director General Ghyslaine Calmels-Bock, 300 employees, and 500 volunteers.

A Scheduled Transition at the Head of the Foundation

According to updates shared by the Fondation Brigitte Bardot on Instagram and confirmed through statements transmitted to Agence France-Presse, the change in leadership stems directly from the organization’s statutory bylaws. These rules mandate an annual renewal of the presidency and the council’s bureau.

Bernard d’Ormale, aged 85, had stepped in to preside over the association on an interim basis in February. This followed the death of Brigitte Bardot on December 28, 2025, at the age of 91. The foundation publicly expressed gratitude toward d’Ormale, noting that his mandate successfully guaranteed the continuity of his late wife’s legacy during a period of transition.

From NRJ and Stade Français to Animal Advocacy

Max Guazzini brings an eclectic and high-profile resume to his new post. At 78 years old, his career spans several distinct cultural arenas. He served as the director of programs for the NRJ radio group from 1982 to 2004 and earned recognition as the president of the Stade Français Paris rugby club from 1992 to 2011, guiding the team to five French championship titles.

Beyond media and sports, Guazzini’s background includes working as an attorney and serving as a press attaché for singer Dalida before diving into corporate leadership. His connection to the Fondation Brigitte Bardot goes back several years; he became its secretary general and administrator in 2020. That same year, he demonstrated his personal commitment to animal rights by parting with his entire collection of gold records to finance an emergency reception center for animals.

Key Figures in the Leadership of the Fondation Brigitte Bardot (2025–2026) Name Role / Title Context & Timeline Brigitte Bardot Founder Led the animal welfare organization for over four decades until her passing on December 28, 2025, at age 91. Bernard d’Ormale Interim President Assumed presidency in February following his wife’s passing; mandate concluded in September. Max Guazzini Newly Elected President Elected in September; previously served as administrator and general secretary starting in 2020.

Maintaining Operational Momentum Across Global Networks

The foundation operates on a massive scale, managing nearly 13,000 animals across four proprietary shelters and roughly 150 partner boarding facilities, while supporting 350 local associations across France. Its reach extends globally, with active interventions in 70 countries.

Photo: gala.fr

In comments given to regional daily La Provence, Guazzini described taking the reins as an honor, noting that the late actress and icon “was [s]on idole” (his idol). He emphasized his readiness to fight for “une cause qui n’est jamais finie” (a cause that is never finished). Operating under the same governing statutes and alongside a management team that has remained in place for over thirty years, the organization aims to sustain its decades-long momentum in animal welfare without missing a beat.