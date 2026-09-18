6 Dead, 17 Injured in Philippines School Shooting; Teen Gunman Kills Himself

A 16-year-old opened fire at Banga National High School in South Cotabato, Philippines, on Friday afternoon, killing six people and injuring 17 others before taking his own life, according to local officials. The attack marks the country’s third deadly school incident since June, highlighting campus violence in a nation with one of the highest rates of gun ownership in the region.

Casualties and Emergency Response

The shooting left at least six people dead, while 17 others sustained injuries, with four victims currently listed in critical condition, according to Banga town mayor Albert Palencia. All victims were students aged between 14 and 17. Local media initially reported conflicting casualty figures before the death toll was officially confirmed by the Department of Social Welfare and Development. The agency has deployed social workers to the area to provide psychological support to victims. Footage shared on social media captured emergency personnel evacuating injured students from classrooms, while police video showed blood-stained floors inside the school buildings.

The Suspect’s Actions and Online Ties

According to Mayor Palencia, the 16-year-old suspect sat beside his friends prior to the attack and told them to go home because he planned to execute his plan after lunch. His peers initially dismissed the warning as a joke because the shooter was a known joker. South Cotabato Governor Reynaldo Tamayo stated in a radio interview that investigators spoke to the suspect’s close friend, who revealed the teenager was a member of an online group focused on violence. Police are currently investigating what this is and what is involved in that internet community.

Photo: abs-cbn.com

Institutional Reactions and Broader Context

The Department of Education released a statement expressing deep concern over the incident and confirming that its immediate priority is the safety of learners, teachers and school personnel. Authorities have suspended lessons at the campus while police continue their investigation. Governor Tamayo urged gun owners to ensure firearms are securely stored and kept out of reach of minors. The tragedy follows a pattern of recent campus violence in the Philippines, including a June shooting at a public high school in Tacloban that left at least three students dead and about 20 injured, and a classroom shooting in Zamboanga last month where a student live-streamed the killing of a peer before taking his own life.

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