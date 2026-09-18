Roberta Metsola addresses Europe Day in Strasbourg

Speaking on Europe Day in Strasbourg, President Roberta Metsola declared that Europe’s future is tied to Ukraine and urged leaders to answer the continent’s call. Metsola addressed the gap between public expectations and institutional delivery during a milestone event dedicated to active citizenship and the future of European integration.

President Roberta Metsola addressed a gathering in Strasbourg on Europe Day, marking a milestone in participatory democracy and active citizenship. Joined by President Von der Leyen, President Macron, and Prime Minister Costa, Metsola confronted the realities facing the European project, pointing to a persistent gap between what citizens expect and what institutions currently manage to deliver, particularly across health, energy, and security sectors.

The Shadow of Ukraine and a Changed Continent

The tone of the European discussions shifted dramatically following the events of February 24, 2022, when President Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine. According to Metsola, that military action introduced a medieval aggression that fundamentally altered the global landscape, creating a more dangerous world where Europe’s own role has necessarily evolved.

EU Proposes Canada as First Associate Member

The post-February 24th world is a very different one. A more dangerous one. Europe’s role has changed with it. We cannot afford to lose any more time. How we have responded to the invasion and how we must continue to respond is the litmus test of our values. Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament

Metsola emphasized that while the unity and resolve shown in response to the invasion managed to confound critics, the conflict continues. Civilians remain trapped in Mariupol, millions have been displaced, and Ukrainians continue to look toward Europe for backing. Drawing on historical parallels, she noted that millions of Europeans forced to spend half a century behind the Iron Curtain understand that there is no alternative to Europe. Consequently, the institution maintains that the future of Europe remains inextricably linked to the future of Ukraine.

Europe Today: EU Leaders Weigh Post-Brexit Future Amid Tensions

Confronting Populism and Reimagining Integration

Beyond immediate security concerns, Metsola warned against the internal pressures facing liberal democracies, calling out populism, cynicism, and nationalism as false hopes sold by political actors lacking concrete answers. Rather than looking inward, she argued that European integration has reached a defining moment where no suggestion for structural change should be considered off-limits.

Reflecting on her own background, Metsola recalled the joy and passion experienced 18 years ago when 10 countries, including her own, joined the European Union on May Day. She noted that people in Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova, and the Western Balkans now look to Europe with that same sense of purpose. Institutional leaders acknowledged the conclusion of months of intense public debate, thanking figures such as Guy Verhofstadt, Dubravka Šuica, Prime Minister Costa, and Minister Clement Beaune, alongside paying tribute to the late President David Sassoli.

EU Explores ‘Associate Membership’ and Stronger Ties with Canada

Strasbourg Milestones and the Road Ahead

The gathering took place in the seat of the European Parliament in Strasbourg during the year dedicated to youth. With no old or new Europe and no big or small states recognized in the Parliament’s vision, Metsola framed the event as a testament to the power of democracy to take the next step forward together. The proceedings mark the conclusion of a major exercise in participatory democracy championed across various Council presidencies and institutional staff.