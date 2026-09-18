UAE Ministry of Finance Launches Second 5-Year Treasury Sukuk for Individuals

The UAE Ministry of Finance has officially launched the second issuance of its dirham-denominated sovereign Treasury sukuk for individuals, offering a five-year maturity period and setting a minimum subscription entry point of just 1,000 UAE dirhams.

Expanding Sovereign Investment Access in the Emirates The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Finance rolled out the second issuance of its retail Treasury sukuk program. This strategic move aims to broaden public participation in sovereign investment instruments while reinforcing the nation’s standing as a leading global financial hub and a premier destination for Islamic finance, according to the official announcement covered by Al البيان. This new issuance follows the exceptional success of the inaugural retail Treasury sukuk offering. By setting the minimum subscription at 1,000 dirhams, the ministry intends to open direct access to government-backed, Sharia-compliant assets for a wider demographic of citizens and residents alike.

Aligning Financial Strategy with the Year of the Family The five-year sovereign instrument serves as a core pillar for long-term financial planning and savings culture across the Emirates. Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, emphasized the broader socioeconomic goals tied to the rollout. “The retail government Treasury bonds program represents an advanced strategic step to empower various segments of society, citizens and residents alike, providing them with the opportunity to invest directly in sovereign instruments that are Sharia-compliant and backed by the UAE government,” Al Hussaini stated, as reported by Al البيان. He noted that the initiative directly aligns with the objectives of the “Year of the Family 2026” by fostering a secure, sustainable financial future for households.

Digital Infrastructure and Secondary Market Liquidity To ensure a seamless user experience, the Ministry of Finance partnered with Dubai Financial Market (DFM), Nasdaq Dubai, and designated receiving banks to deliver a fully digital subscription process. Investors can access the offering through DFM’s electronic subscription platform, the iVestor app, the DFM mobile application, and the digital channels of participating financial institutions. Photo: albayan.ae The primary receiving bank is Emirates NBD, joined by a consortium of co-receiving institutions including Emirates Islamic, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Ajman Bank, Mashreq Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, and First Abu Dhabi Bank. Once the allocation and settlement phases conclude, the sukuk will be listed and traded on Nasdaq Dubai’s secondary market. This secondary market integration provides liquidity, allowing retail holders to buy or sell their positions before the five-year maturity date arrives.