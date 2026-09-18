Tini Stoessel and Father Clash Over $89 Million Fortune Split

Pop superstar Martina “Tini” Stoessel and her father, Alejandro Stoessel, are at the center of an internal family dispute following a financial audit that valued the artist’s 15-year career assets at $89 million. While a proposed legal agreement outlines a 70% stake for the singer, the distribution remains unsigned amid pushback from her father over the valuation.

The Bottom Line The Valuation: A technical document prepared by legal counsel pegs Tini Stoessel’s 15-year career assets—spanning Disney’s Violetta to the recent Futttura tour—at $89 million.

A technical document prepared by legal counsel pegs Tini Stoessel’s 15-year career assets—spanning Disney’s Violetta to the recent Futttura tour—at $89 million. The Proposed Split: The draft agreement assigns 70% to Tini, 15% to Alejandro Stoessel, 10% to Mariana Muzlera, and 5% to Francisco Stoessel.

The draft agreement assigns 70% to Tini, 15% to Alejandro Stoessel, 10% to Mariana Muzlera, and 5% to Francisco Stoessel. The Sticking Point: Alejandro Stoessel has reportedly refused to sign, calling the $89 million figure unrealistic and questioning the choice of legal advisors behind the audit.

Decoding the $89 Million Asset Audit

The professional relationship between Argentine pop icon Tini Stoessel and her father and former manager, Alejandro Stoessel, has entered a period of strict privacy. According to details initially brought to light on América TV’s program LAM and further outlined by journalist Pilar Smith and reported across outlets like El Doce, the friction began after the release of a comprehensive financial audit.

The audit, requested by the singer, covers a decade and a half of relentless work. That timeline stretches right from her breakout days starring in Disney’s hit youth series Violetta up to the culmination of her recent Futttura tour. But here is the kicker: the legal and accounting teams drafting the transition document put a hard price tag on that legacy—an eye-watering $89 million mass of assets.

That figure immediately raised eyebrows within the family circle. While initial industry whispers floated a lower baseline, the formal audit pushed the valuation significantly higher. For an artist navigating the global Latin pop market, the valuation captures everything from streaming catalogs to merchandise empires built across South America and Europe.

Inside the Proposed Family Distribution Scheme

If the drafted legal document were to be executed as written, the division of assets establishes a clear hierarchy centered entirely around the pop star’s direct control of her intellectual property and liquid capital.

According to the breakdown revealed on LAM, Tini Stoessel would retain 70% of the total estate. This lion’s share consolidates her exclusive liquidity, gives her complete titular ownership of her entire musical catalog, and secures local royalties, registered trademarks, and all active and future advertising contracts.

The remaining portion is carved up among the rest of the immediate family:

Photo: eldoce.tv

Alejandro Stoessel (15%): Designated under the framework of a commercial management history and severance compensation, alongside a 50% pro-indiviso share of the family property in San Isidro—a real estate asset acquired by the producer before his daughter achieved global fame.

Designated under the framework of a commercial management history and severance compensation, alongside a 50% pro-indiviso share of the family property in San Isidro—a real estate asset acquired by the producer before his daughter achieved global fame. Mariana Muzlera (10%): Comprising the other 50% of the San Isidro residential property, alongside various local liquid funds and vehicles registered in her name.

Comprising the other 50% of the San Isidro residential property, alongside various local liquid funds and vehicles registered in her name. Francisco Stoessel (5%): A minor percentage allocated to the singer’s brother.

Proposed Asset Distribution of Tini Stoessel’s Estate Beneficiary Proposed Share Primary Assets Included Martina “Tini” Stoessel 70% Catalog rights, musical royalties, trademarks, active/future sponsorships, exclusive liquidity. Alejandro Stoessel 15% Management compensation, severance, 50% share of San Isidro property. Mariana Muzlera 10% Remaining 50% share of San Isidro property, local liquid funds, registered vehicles. Francisco Stoessel 5% Direct family allocation.

Why Alejandro Stoessel Refuses to Sign

Despite the meticulous drafting by the singer’s legal team, the document sits unsigned. Sources close to Alejandro Stoessel have made it clear that he views the valuation as entirely detached from reality. As journalist Fefe Bongiorno and Pilar Smith noted during television broadcasts citing insiders, the producer considers the $89 million figure to be an absurd exaggeration.

The CONFLICT BETWEEN TINI and HER FATHER Alejandro Stoessel | Paulo Kablan and Sofi Carmona

According to those same circles, Alejandro has pointed out that such a figure places his daughter in an economic tier that even internationally dominant touring acts like Dua Lipa would struggle to comfortably clear on comparable terms. Furthermore, critics from his side of the table raised questions about the timeline itself, pointing out that despite major milestones like Violetta, the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted touring and live revenue streams during peak career years.

Beyond the raw math, the friction runs deeper into administrative trust. Alejandro Stoessel has reportedly questioned the credentials and choices of the legal advisors who steered Tini toward this aggressive restructuring. To date, neither Tini nor her father has issued an official public statement confirming or denying the exact validity of the leaked percentages. As the administrative handover stalls, the situation highlights the complex business mechanics operating behind the glittering facade of modern Latin pop stardom.

The Wider Business Realities of Global Pop Catalogs

This domestic standoff touches on a much larger economic trend reshaping the modern music industry. Over the past five years, the valuation of artist catalogs and brand equity has turned into a high-stakes corporate chess match. While legacy acts routinely trade their publishing rights to private equity firms for nine-figure lump sums, contemporary pop stars are increasingly fighting to retain vertical integration over their own intellectual property from day one.

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When a career spans television franchises, global tours, and multi-territory sponsorships—as Tini’s has since her Disney Channel beginnings—untangling who owns what becomes an intricate corporate audit. Protecting streaming master rights and licensing revenue requires ironclad legal boundaries, especially as artists transition out of traditional family-managed structures into corporate-backed representation. Whether the Stoessel family resolves these differences privately or heads toward a formal legal renegotiation remains to be seen, but the deadlock serves as a reminder of the massive financial stakes driving today’s international pop economy.

Where do you stand on family-run management versus corporate restructuring when artists reach global superstar status? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.