Sydney v Fremantle player ratings: Brightest stars and stunning moments on a night of agony and ecstasy

Fremantle reached their second AFL grand final on September 18, 2026, overcoming a 28-point deficit to defeat Sydney by 13 points in a thrilling preliminary final at the SCG. The Dockers capitalized on a fierce final-quarter surge, sealing a dramatic win despite a dominant first-half performance from the home side.

A Hostile Start and Sydney’s Relentless First Half

The Fremantle Football Club faced an intensely hostile environment at the Sydney Cricket Ground, confronting a side that many believed would not even reach this stage of the competition just four weeks prior. For the first two and a half quarters, the roles from their 2013 preliminary final meeting were completely reversed. Sydney applied manic pressure, smothering, harassing, and forcing the visiting players into costly errors.

Tom McCartin towelled up Josh Treacy aerially, finishing with a game-high 11 intercept possessions and executing a crucial goal-saving tackle on Patrick Voss early in the match to anchor the home defence. Tom Papley starred in the opening half, setting up goals and executing diving smothers, though his evening ultimately yielded a frustrating return of 1.3 from his numerous scoring opportunities. Logan McDonald proved equally dangerous as the deepest forward, constantly presenting to collect a game-high three goals for the Swans. Joel Hamling, the premiership-winning Bulldog and ex-Docker, grabbed a few intercept marks and spent time on Jye Amiss and Voss. Angus Sheldrick is as tough as nails and kicked a goal in the third quarter, but won only 12 disposals. James Rowbottom had a series of defensive efforts that led to Angus Sheldrick’s third-quarter goal and there is never any question on his effort.

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Fremantle’s night of nights as they overrun Sydney and

The Turning Point and Fremantle’s Final-Term Surge

By time-on in the third quarter, Sydney held a commanding 28-point lead, but subtle signs of fatigue began to show as players dragged their feet. Fremantle sensed an opening, parking the ball permanently in their front half as the momentum swung decisively.

Shai Bolton shifted forward and sliced through the contest when it mattered most, while Patrick Voss recovered from a quiet start to deliver a powerful fend-off on Dane Rampe before kicking a crucial goal that reduced the margin to single figures.

Midfielders Jai Serong, who was a strong performer on the night, and Shai Bolton lifted significantly during a fourth quarter defined by toughness and aggression. Hayden Young sealed the remarkable comeback with a goal after the siren from deep in the members’ pocket.

Sydney Swans, Fremantle Dockers player ratings after the Dockers

Key Player Performances at the SCG

Errol Gulden fought hard for Sydney, gathering 36 disposals—seven more than any other player on the ground—though he was perhaps less damaging than usual after an early turnover gifted Fremantle an opening goal. Brodie Grundy claimed first-half honors in the ruck against Luke Jackson, but the star Docker rose to the occasion after the main break. Hayden McLean relieved Brodie Grundy in the ruck and comfortably won those stints against Mason Cox. Braeden Campbell started the game strongly, including a terrific snap for a goal, and seemed headed for a big night, but faded dramatically before getting a few touches late. Justin McInerney was one of many Swans who faded badly in the final term, picking up just one of his 14 disposals, as Sydney rolled the dice in selecting him for his first match since June. Dane Rampe returned to the captaincy after Callum Mills’ ACL rupture, and typically gave his all in what may have been his last game.

Photo: Theage

Player Team Key Statistics & Impact Errol Gulden Sydney Swans Game-high 36 disposals Logan McDonald Sydney Swans Game-high 3 goals Tom McCartin Sydney Swans Game-high 11 intercept possessions

Reflections on Resilience and What Lies Ahead

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The victory capped an impressive campaign for the Dockers, who recovered from a challenging loss against Hawthorn in Perth and weathered fierce challenges from Geelong. The team maintained composure with ball in hand when the match reached its climax.

For Sydney, falling just 13 points short of the decider marked a stunning recovery for a club that faced intense turmoil and season-ending player suspensions just a month prior after failing to meet club standards following their round 23 win over Essendon. Fremantle now advances to the 2026 AFL Grand Final, where they must elevate their game further to face either Brisbane or Hawthorn.