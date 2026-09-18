Flight chaos caused by software defect, says air traffic control body

A millisecond software defect in the UK air traffic control system caused widespread travel chaos, grounding over 2,000 flights and affecting hundreds of thousands of passengers. Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander called the disruption completely unacceptable as the Civil Aviation Authority launched an independent review into the failure.

The scheduling breakdown sparked widespread travel chaos earlier this month, leaving passengers sleeping on airport floors or getting stuck overseas for days while airlines scrambled to reposition aircraft and crew. British air traffic control operator NATS revealed that the fault occurred in the space of a millisecond within a specific subsection of coding in the flight data system that underpins the management of UK airspace.

How a Millisecond Glitch Froze UK Airspace

The technical malfunction was triggered by a request for an identification code from an aircraft being followed by a request for a higher priority activity, pausing the first request. As the NATS report noted, had the higher-priority request arrived even one millisecond earlier or later, the update would have completed normally. Instead, the interrupted sequence produced corrupted data across the network.

Flights in and out of the country’s main airports—including Heathrow, Gatwick, Luton, and Glasgow—were affected, with the disruption taking days to completely resolve because of the number of planes and crew left out of place. While the government had previously ruled out a cyber attack, and the Ministry of Defence denied a report that a military aircraft was to blame, the incident reignited intense scrutiny over the resilience of national aviation infrastructure. NATS CEO Martin Rolfe also stated that the shutdown was not related to a problem in 2023 which also caused widespread disruption.

Fallout, Financial Pressures, and Leadership Scrutiny

Airlines absorbed severe financial blows, costing airlines millions of pounds as they scrambled to get crews and aircraft back in place and refund passengers. The incident followed a shutdown in August 2023 which caused travel chaos, costing airlines £100 million ($136 million). A smaller technical issue which NATS was behind in July 2025 also caused 150 cancellations.

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Passengers are unlikely to be entitled to compensation because the regulator judges the situation was extraordinary circumstances. The incident also prompted questions over the resilience of Nats’ systems, and some airlines questioned the position of its chief executive Martin Rolfe, alongside anger from passengers about how much support they got from airlines.

Apologies, System Fixes, and Official Investigations

Martin Rolfe said: I would like to apologise again, very sincerely, to everyone who was affected last week. He added, It's our job to get people where they want to go, quickly and without delay and we are devastated when that goes wrong. Defending the network, Rolfe stated: However, our primary role is to keep our skies safe, and everyone who flies through them. At no point last week was safety in question. He also noted that this was a software issue in a specific part of their flight data system that had been identified, with mitigation in place while a permanent fix is safety tested and deployed.

Photo: bbc.co.uk

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander described the disruption as completely unacceptable and frustrating for passengers, airlines, and airports. It's clear we need to urgently understand why this issue was not discovered and fixed before it caused chaos, she said, adding that it is crucial that national infrastructure is fit for the future. Alexander had previously demanded NATS produce a report on the matter and ordered an independent review by the Civil Aviation Authority, which is currently underway.