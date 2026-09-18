Yemen Anti-Houthi Forces Probe Sudden Military Collapse and Territorial Losses

Yemeni anti-Houthi forces launched an urgent inquest this week following a sudden military collapse that saw Houthi rebels seize the entire west coast, defeating more than 15 brigades and dealing a severe blow to the UN-recognised government in a chaotic retreat near the strategic Bab al-Mandab strait.

Anatomy of a Stunning Rout on the West Coast

The scale of the setback taking place across Yemen’s western theatre caught international observers off guard.

The offensive, which was originally billed by the Saudi-backed coalition as a decisive push toward the Houthi-held capital of Sana’a, disintegrated rapidly. Here is why that matters: the collapse leaves the internationally recognised government reeling and hands the Houthi movement near-total control of critical coastal supply corridors.

Internal recriminations immediately followed the retreat. The governor of Hadramaut publicly claimed that billions of dollars were offered to persuade forces to abandon their posts, though the origin of these alleged funds remains unverified. Prominent figures, including Nobel Peace Prize winner Tawakkol Karman, have stepped forward to demand a transparent investigation into the debacle.

Systemic Failures and External Fractures

Behind the sudden rout lie deep-seated structural fractures.

But there is a geopolitical catch. Analysts point to growing friction between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates over the management of the war. While the UAE drew down its formal military presence in Yemen in January, it maintains significant regional leverage through allied groups like Tareq Saleh’s National Resistance Forces and the Southern Transitional Council (STC).

Riyadh’s decision to sideline the STC has deepened bilateral distrust within the coalition. These underlying geopolitical divisions effectively compromised the unified command structure required to withstand the Houthi offensive.

Global Supply Chain Risks at Bab al-Mandab

The territorial shift carries profound consequences for international maritime security. As The Economist notes, Iran-backed Houthi forces increasingly menace vital global maritime choke points, compounding risks for commercial shipping traversing the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab strait.

When regional defense lines crumble near these strategic bottlenecks, the shockwaves reach far beyond the Arabian Peninsula. International energy markets and container shipping lines face heightened vulnerability as maritime transit lanes remain exposed to militant disruption.

Factor Operational Impact Coordination Failures Disorganised defence, rapid retreat of over 15 brigades Morale Issues Low fighting spirit, widespread desertions External Interference Alleged financial inducements, eroded trust among coalition partners Houthi Tactics Swift, coordinated advances resulting in total west coast control

Economic fallout is compounding an already dire humanitarian emergency. The loss of the west coast further disrupts vital aid deliveries and strains regional food security. Meanwhile, anti-Houthi units are attempting a strategic regrouping to capture the Kahbob mountains in a bid to restrict Houthi movements toward the strait.

The Road Ahead for the Anti-Houthi Coalition

The outcome of the current military inquest will likely dictate the survival of the fragmented coalition. If investigators substantiate allegations of external tampering or internal corruption, diplomatic fallout between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi could deepen further.

Photo: grandgoldman.com

As the Houthi movement consolidates its recent territorial gains, international stakeholders face renewed pressure to reassess their strategic approach in Yemen. How the coalition manages its internal divisions will determine whether this military collapse remains a temporary setback or a permanent geopolitical shift.

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