California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed an executive order to accelerate independent AI oversight and develop an emergency shutoff mechanism, stepping directly into a regulatory vacuum left by the federal government. The directive arrives in response to recent security incidents, including a system attack on Hugging Face. It aims to fast-track state laws requiring rigorous audits and safety protocols for frontier artificial intelligence developers.

California Moves to Fast-Track Independent AI Oversight

Speeding Up Timelines for Audits and Safety Frameworks

Official documents from the Governor’s office show the executive order directs the Government Operations Agency to speed up implementation timelines for recently enacted state legislation. This includes Senate Bill 813, which establishes a framework for certifying independent verification organizations. It also covers Assembly Bill 1405, which creates a state registry for AI auditors.

Working with the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, the state will convene national experts. Their mandate: draft recommendations for strengthening state rules.

Proposals under consideration include requiring frontier AI companies to embed designated independent verification organizations onsite within their labs. These teams would conduct regular evaluations. Furthermore, the state is pushing to mandate an emergency shutoff, or “kill switch,” for frontier models. Independent third parties would verify the operational efficacy of this switch on an ongoing basis.

The initiative also updates definitions of critical safety incidents. It now explicitly includes loss-of-control events, such as the Hugging Face attack.

A Sharp Divide Over Federal Inaction

The executive action highlights a sharp divide between state-level ambitions and federal policy. According to the Governor’s office, no federal law currently requires artificial intelligence companies to report dangerous incidents when they occur. Governor Newsom criticized President Donald Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson for failing to pass national legislation or implement meaningful federal oversight.

Photo: deadline.com

“The federal government’s abject failure to create any form of meaningful AI oversight or accountability should alarm every American, especially when AI CEOs themselves are begging for regulation,” Newsom said. “We’re not waiting to act – we’re going to speed up our work on substantial and responsible AI oversight before it’s too late.”

This aggressive push aligns with warnings from prominent tech executives. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and others have publicly called for slowed development and greater safety guardrails to prevent advanced systems from escaping human control.

High Stakes for Hollywood and Industry Stakeholders

The tightening state framework carries significant implications for the entertainment industry, particularly in Southern California. Industry insiders report maintaining active contact with the Governor’s office. Their goal: secure a substantial presence for Hollywood representatives among the national experts being convened to draft the upcoming safety proposals.

Photo: gov.ca.gov

Copyright concerns, cost-saving ambitions, and practical implementations of artificial intelligence continue to alter the production landscape. In response, state officials are positioning California’s regulatory guidebook as a national floor rather than a ceiling. Newsom is urging Congress and the federal administration to review and adopt the state’s established standards for the protection of the broader public.