Duncan Sheik, Singer-Songwriter and Spring Awakening Composer, Dead at 56

Duncan Sheik , the singer-songwriter and Broadway composer known for his pop-rock hit “Barely Breathing” and the musical Spring Awakening, has died at the age of 56. According to a statement shared on his social media accounts, Sheik passed away from organ failure.

“ Duncan was a father, husband, son, brother, and friend,” read the emotional statement released by his family. “He will be remembered for his sensitivity, wit, intelligence, and depth of spirit he brought to those who knew and loved him.”

Revolutionizing Broadway with Spring Awakening

Collaborating with Steven Sater, Sheik developed a musical adaptation of Spring Awakening. The journey began after the two met through Buddhism, a spiritual practice that Sheik credited with helping him conquer severe stage fright and find profound focus in his artistry.

According to an interview with freelance music journalist Daniel Van Auken, Sheik initially resisted the project. “Initially, I was like, ‘It’s a f—–g terrible idea. I don’t want to write a musical!’ But then we did it! And that’s how it went down,” Sheik recalled in 2024.

The show bridged the gap between nineteenth-century German adolescent repression and modern rock energy, utilizing Buddhist philosophical frameworks to explore the shifting emotional states of its characters.