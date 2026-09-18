BitMEX Shuts Down XBTUSD: The End of an Era for Bitcoin Perpetuals

BitMEX has wound down and delisted XBTUSD, the pioneering Bitcoin perpetual contract launched on May 13, 2016. After more than a decade of operation, the derivative that eliminated expiry dates and reshaped global cryptocurrency market structures is officially gone ahead of the platform’s full closure on September 23.

The Contract That Built Modern Crypto Liquidity

When XBTUSD went live, it altered how traders interacted with digital assets. Traditional futures contracts relied on fixed expiry dates, fragmenting liquidity across rolling delivery months. XBTUSD threw out the calendar. By maintaining an open-ended position, traders could stay in a continuous market without constantly migrating contracts.

To tether the perpetual price to the actual spot index, the exchange deployed a dynamic funding rate mechanism. Whenever the contract traded at a significant premium or discount relative to the underlying spot price, long or short positions exchanged periodic payments to balance market demand. Leverage amplified the dynamic even further. The system initially offered up to 100x leverage before expanding to a 250x limit for users utilizing leverage boosters by April 2024.

That structural design captured the market’s imagination. Competitors across the exchange ecosystem—including Binance, Bybit, OKX, and Hyperliquid—built their own variations. According to BitMEX, perpetual swaps now account for more than 75 percent of total cryptocurrency trading volume.

From Digital Assets to Traditional Wall Street Infrastructure

The perpetual contract architecture is no longer confined to cryptocurrency order books. Traditional financial institutions and regulated platforms are importing the model into mainstream asset classes.

In August, Kalshi submitted applications to United States regulatory bodies to offer perpetual equity index futures. Simultaneously, the parent company of Kraken announced plans to bring Hyperliquid perpetuals to US traders via a regulated venue. What began as a crypto derivative is becoming an instrument for global market leverage.

A Legacy Defined by Resilience and Legal Entanglements

As the exchange prepares to shut down its operations on September 23, leadership highlighted its core operational track record in an official farewell statement. 12 Jahre. 0 Kundengelder verloren. Jeder bullische und bärische Zyklus, den die Kryptowährung jemals erlebt hat , wrote BitMEX in its closing post, emphasizing that user funds were never lost to security breaches.

That clean security metric, however, exists alongside ongoing legal and financial fallout from forced liquidations during extreme market volatility. For instance, Celsius filed a lawsuit on September 12 against five BitMEX companies, seeking recovery over the loss of 6,360 Bitcoin stemming from forced liquidations during the market crash in March 2020.

XBTUSD is offline, but the architectural DNA it introduced remains the dominant engine of global derivatives trading.