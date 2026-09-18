CONTROL Resonant to Support Arabic Localization in Post-Launch Update

Remedy Entertainment has officially announced that CONTROL Resonant will feature comprehensive Arabic localization, including full UI translation and subtitles, arriving via a post-launch update following the game’s September release, according to official statements shared on social media.

Post-Launch Arabic Localization Rollout

Players diving into Remedy Entertainment’s latest supernatural thriller won’t find Arabic text right out of the box. According to official announcements made by the studio on September 18, 2026, Arabic language support is slated for a post-launch patch.

Remedy hasn’t pinned down an exact deployment date yet, meaning early adopters jumping into the game at launch will need to wait for the subsequent update to experience the title in Arabic.

Expanding Access Across the Region

This addition marks a notable milestone for fans of the studio’s interconnected universe across the region. For years, communities have lobbied for native language options in Remedy’s narrative-heavy experiences.

By bringing localized text and menus to the table, the studio is lowering the linguistic barrier to entry for complex lore and environmental storytelling.

Navigating Reality-Bending Manhattan

Set against the backdrop of a warped, reality-bending version of Manhattan, CONTROL Resonant functions as a direct continuation of the overarching narrative established in its predecessor.

The plot thrusts players into the shoes of Dylan Faden, who must navigate supernatural anomalies and combat a reality-altering crisis while searching for his sister, Jesse. The atmospheric weight of this altered metropolis has earned significant praise from critics.

Critical Acclaim and Review Scores

In our critical evaluation, the title secured a stellar 9/10 score, with reviewers highlighting it as a high-water mark for Remedy’s creative output:

“تمثل قمة النضج لاستوديو Remedy، وتقدم تجربة طموحة تمزج بين عالم غامض ومليء بالمفاجآت، واستكشاف غني يجعل مانهاتن أكثر من مجرد مسرح للأحداث، إلى جانب نظام قتال سريع ومتعدد الخيارات يمنح قدرات ديلان وأسلحته قيمة حقيقية مع تطور التجربة، وعالم متغير باستمرار لن تمل من استكشافه”

While the launch day build will require players to utilize existing language options before the Arabic patch drops, the upcoming localization guarantees that the intricate world-building will soon be accessible to a much broader audience.