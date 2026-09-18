Three words from Kevin Warsh have Wall Street wondering how far the Fed will go with rate hikes

Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh led the central bank in raising its benchmark interest rate to a range of 3.75% to 4% on September 16, 2026, while describing the move as removing a dose of accommodation rather than tightening policy directly, sparking immediate market speculation and Wall Street stock declines.

Federal Reserve Benchmarks and the Shift in Policy Framing

The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rate by a quarter percentage point during its September 16, 2026 meeting, pushing the target range to 3¾ to 4 percent. All 12 voting members of the Federal Open Market Committee voted in favor of the increase, according to official Federal Reserve announcements.

Rather than characterizing the decision as a tightening of monetary policy, Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh described the move as removing what he termed a dose of accommodation. According to his post-meeting commentary, the adjustment was made possible by a U.S. economy that has strengthened alongside financial conditions that have turned less restrictive.

That specific choice of words drew immediate attention from financial strategists. Krishna Guha, head of economics and central bank strategy at Evercore ISI, noted in a client note that the phrase served as the standout hawkish element of the press conference. This was not a mistake; it was a phrase he repeated several times and looked very much a deliberate choice to frame policy in this way, Guha wrote, adding that the framing is substantively different to that used by the Fed in recent years, and raises the possibility of a more open-ended approach to the number of hikes that might be required.

Wall Street Reaction and Market-Implied Odds

Stock markets absorbed the policy shift in the red, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping 631 points to lead declines across major indexes including the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite, as reported by The Motley Fool.

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Traders and analysts immediately reassessed the future path of interest rates. Futures pricing pointed toward higher probabilities for further tightening, with CME Group’s FedWatch gauge showing market-implied odds for an October rate increase rising near 58%, up from 42% just a week prior. Major financial institutions adjusted their forecasts accordingly, with Goldman Sachs and Bank of America adding additional rate hikes to their baseline expectations for the coming months.

James Egelhof, chief U.S. economist at BNP Paribas Securities, noted that interpreting current policy as stimulative changes the risk calculus for the central bank. With policy starting at a stimulative stance, a strong cyclical impulse, and persistent inflation, we think significant rate increases, perhaps more than the three we expect, may be necessary to stabilize the unemployment rate from below and prevent overheating next year, Egelhof wrote.

Rejection of Neutral Rate Metrics and Open-Ended Objectives

During the post-meeting press conference, Chairman Warsh was pressed on how far the current rate sits above the theoretical neutral rate—the benchmark level that neither stimulates nor restricts economic growth. Rather than engaging with the traditional framework, Warsh dismissed the utility of neutral rate calculations for active policy decisions.

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useful academically. It’s a discussion to help us think about policy. Do I think it has any operational effect of decisions that we make today? No, I don’t. Kevin Warsh, Federal Reserve Chairman, via CNBC

That rejection broke with more than a decade of standard central bank communication practice, leaving markets uncertain about the exact quantitative guidelines the Fed will use to determine when sufficient accommodation has been withdrawn.

Inflation Urgency and Labor Market Mandates

The policy action also reflected a heightened urgency regarding price stability. In his prepared remarks, Warsh emphasized the phrase timelier return to signal that headline inflation has eased since May, but is not falling quickly enough and has been persistently above the FOMC’s 2% target for more than five years.

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However, during the final exchange of the press conference, Warsh addressed questions from reporters regarding whether the central bank intended to induce economic weakness or labor market pain to bring inflation down. He pushed back against that inevitability.

Federal Reserve Raises US Interest Rates for First Time in Three Years

Photo: finance.yahoo.com

First, we believe that the unemployment rate is basically running consistent with full employment. I don’t believe that we need to do harm to the labor markets to achieve our objective, according to Federal Reserve. I don’t believe that the two parts of our mandate, price stability and full employment, are working at cross purposes over the medium term. Kevin Warsh, Federal Reserve Chairman, via 24/7 Wall St.

According to the Summary of Economic Projections released alongside the decision, the median path for real GDP growth stands at 2.3% for the year and 2.4% for the following year, with total PCE inflation projected at 3.7% before falling to 2.3%.

What Markets and Analysts Are Watching Next

Financial institutions and investors are now parsing every signal from Fed officials ahead of the next FOMC policy meeting scheduled for October. With futures markets implying a federal funds rate heading toward 4.635% by late 2027, attention centers on whether incoming economic data will validate further rate increases or prompt a shift in the committee’s newly adopted hawkish framework.