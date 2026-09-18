Milan Restaurateur Alberto Cortesi Dies at 85

Alberto Cortesi, a defining figure in Milan’s culinary and hospitality scene who owned landmark establishments including the Charleston in Piazza Liberty and the Torre di Pisa in Via Fiori Chiari, has died at the age of 85.

From Pistoia Beginnings to Milan’s Dining Vanguard Originally hailing from the province of Pistoia in Tuscany, Cortesi arrived in Lombardy’s capital during the 1960s. He started his career on the floor as a waiter, learning the inner workings of the service industry from the ground up. His entrepreneurial journey began with his first restaurant venture, Alle Asse—a location on Via Marcona that operates today under the name La Risacca 6. By 1978, Cortesi cemented his status as a visionary restaurateur by inaugurating the Charleston in Piazza Liberty. The venue quickly established a reputation for sophisticated dining, paving the way for a series of subsequent hospitality projects across the city.

Preserving Historic Legacies Through Strategic Acquisitions Rather than merely building new concepts from scratch, Cortesi shifted his business model in a second phase to acquire and revitalize historic establishments that had already earned a place in Milan’s cultural fabric. In 2001, he took over A Santa Lucia on Via San Pietro all’Orto. Two years later, he added the iconic Torre di Pisa to his portfolio, followed by additional venues. A hallmark of Cortesi’s business strategy was continuity. He deliberately chose to retain the original names and historical identities of the restaurants he acquired. Furthermore, in a structural management choice, Cortesi ensured that the day-to-day managers of these establishments remained minority stakeholders in their respective locations.

Navigating Urban Development and Apple’s Piazza Liberty Expansion Cortesi’s deep ties to Milan’s physical landscape occasionally brought him into high-profile negotiations with major global entities. Years ago, the restaurateur engaged in public discussions and administrative friction with Apple during the tech giant’s extensive redevelopment of Piazza Liberty—a project that ultimately birthed Apple’s underground flagship store in the square. Despite initial tensions regarding potential disruption to his operations, Cortesi and Apple successfully reached a compromise. The agreement safeguarded the Charleston and its surrounding environment from prohibitive operational burdens, proving that even a local institutional dining room could successfully coordinate with Silicon Valley urban infrastructure plans.