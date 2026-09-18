Kenya: Nairobi Trade Fair 99 Percent Ready as Organisers Complete Inspections

Preparations for the 2026 Nairobi International Trade Fair have reached 99 percent ahead of its September 28 to October 4 opening at Jamhuri Park. Organisers and security officials completed final inspections on Thursday, confirming infrastructure, crowd control, and multi-sector exhibits involving more than 500 participants from over 25 countries.

While public anticipation for the annual agricultural showcase typically builds around livestock and farm machinery, this year’s event arrives with an unusually broad international footprint and heightened logistical readiness. More than 500 exhibitors spanning agriculture, technology, manufacturing, and finance are setting up final displays at the Jamhuri Park Showground as authorities declare the venue nearly complete for the week-long exhibition.

Final Ground Inspections and Readiness at Jamhuri Park

Preparations at the showground reached 99 percent according to organisers who walked the grounds alongside regional officials. Nairobi Agricultural Society of Kenya Branch Chairperson Levi Mukhweso and Nairobi Deputy County Commissioner for Kibera Sub-County Victor Kamonde conducted a joint inspection on Thursday to evaluate infrastructure, drainage systems, and security layouts ahead of the scheduled September 28 opening.

Mukhweso told reporters during a media presser that exhibitors are placing finishing touches on their booths. He highlighted that the seven-day fair will offer structured training sessions on modern farming alongside traditional exhibition displays.

The technologies being exhibited are things you don’t want to miss. There will be a lot of innovation and a lot to learn from both local and international exhibitors. Levi Mukhweso, Nairobi Agricultural Society of Kenya Branch Chairperson

International Participation and Trade Expansion

The annual exhibition continues its evolution from a purely agricultural display into a multi-sector trade platform. Alongside traditional farming displays, the 2026 edition incorporates finance, insurance, logistics, education, hospitality, and real estate.

Organisers reported that more than 25 countries will take part in this year’s event, bringing international delegations from nations including Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Nigeria, France, Belgium, India, Israel, Indonesia, Turkey, the Netherlands, China, Japan, Qatar, Ethiopia, and Egypt. Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency chief executive Floice Mukabana noted that the gathering gives domestic enterprises a direct channel to strengthen international market presence and promote local manufacturing.

The fair operates under the official theme Promoting Climate Smart Agriculture and Trade Initiatives for Sustainable Economic Growth, reflecting an emphasis on sustainable practices and mechanisation. ASK Chief Executive Officer Batram Muthoka noted that the society is modernizing Jamhuri Park under its 2025–2029 strategic plan, upgrading roads, water infrastructure, and exhibition halls to accommodate the growing number of local and international participants.

Security Deployments and Weather Contingencies

With thousands of visitors expected through October 4, law enforcement agencies have finalized deployment plans across the showground. Deputy County Commissioner Kamonde assured attendees that security personnel are positioned to manage large crowds and address potential issues such as petty theft.

Securitywise, we are ready for the show. We have moved around and we assure Kenyans that we are well prepared for the big event. We will have a good number of security officers on the showground. Victor Kamonde, Nairobi Deputy County Commissioner for Kibera Sub-County

Authorities also addressed seasonal weather risks, particularly potential rainfall during the event window. Inspection teams specifically evaluated drainage channels across the venue grounds to mitigate flood risks.

Kamonde added a public safety warning, urging residents across Nairobi to steer clear of disaster-prone areas if heavy downpours occur during the exhibition week.

Admission Structures, Ticketing Discounts, and Membership Tiers

To encourage attendance across different demographics, the Agricultural Society of Kenya introduced tiered admission packages, including specialized rates for schools and group bookings. Organisers structured a family package aimed at groups ranging from three to nine people, coupled with incentive discounts for multi-day visits.

Preparations for the Nairobi International Trade Fair hit 99%

Visitors staying for a single day receive a 10 percent discount, while those attending for two days up to a full week qualify for a 12.5 percent reduction according to event announcements. Attendees staying multiple days are also granted free parking privileges.

Single Membership: Sh2,000, including admission badges and car decals.

Full Membership: Sh3,000, providing extended member privileges.

Executive Membership: Sh8,500, granting premium badges, stickers, and dedicated parking access directly inside the showground for members and their guests.

Business Platforms and What Remains Unresolved

Beyond public exhibitions, the fair incorporates a Business Nexus and Technology Showcase designed to broker direct meetings between exhibitors, institutional buyers, and regulators. These structured sessions aim to facilitate product launches and supplier agreements, positioning the fair as an active commercial marketplace rather than a passive display.

Photo: Sacco Review

While infrastructure checks and security deployments are complete, organisers have not yet disclosed final attendance projections or the specific names of high-level government officials slated to preside over the official opening ceremony on September 28.