Dominican criminal defense attorney Cándido Simón warned former administrators of the state electricity distribution companies to “sleep with clothes on” following the possibility of early-morning raids by the Ministerio Público tied to the SeNaSa and Maxi Montilla investigations.

The Dominican Republic’s anti-corruption machinery is shifting gears. As state prosecutors advanced their investigations into public administration, defense lawyer Cándido Simón delivered a blunt piece of advice to former officials linked to illicit business dealings with Maxi Montilla: keep your clothes on when you go to bed.

Here is why that matters. The possibility of raids and subsequent legal posturing signal a pivot in how Santo Domingo handles white-collar crime. Instead of relying solely on protracted prison sentences that often result in low convictions and high costs for the State, prosecutors are increasingly leaning toward negotiated financial settlements modeled on international justice frameworks.

Inside the Maxi Montilla Network and the EDEs Probe

The judicial focus centers on illicit business dealings involving Maxi Montilla, the brother-in-law of former President Danilo Medina, and the administration of the country’s electricity distribution companies, known locally as the EDEs. Simón noted during a morning interview on the program Su Mundo that these former utility administrators will be key figures.

When prosecutors strike before dawn, they rely on the element of surprise. But according to legal analysts tracking the Public Ministry’s trajectory under procuradora Yeni Berenice Reynoso, who prioritizes alternative solutions in conflicts, incarceration is viewed as a possibility if Montilla testifies against them, though agreements to repair damage to the State may be an option.

Instead of lengthy trials, the state is prioritizing what Simón describes as economic restitution. Because public corruption is fundamentally an economic crime, the legal system is opening doors to pre-bargaining agreements.

“The crime of corruption is essentially economic and the system of pre-bargaining allows us to solve conflicts and repair the damage caused,” Simón explained during his broadcast comments, pointing to similar negotiated settlements seen in international jurisdictions.

The Global Macro Shift Toward Asset Recovery

This turn in Dominican jurisprudence mirrors a broader international movement. Simón noted that this mechanism has been effective in international cases, such as that of the former president of Panama, Maduro Vega, processed in the United States for drug trafficking.

By adopting a posture reminiscent of American-style negotiated justice, the Ministerio Público is betting that the State benefits more from recovering stolen funds than from prolonging a judicial process with low sentences.

Furthermore, the state’s broader judicial strategy includes community-level alternative dispute resolutions—such as pilot programs for “Casas de Justicia,” community prosecutor’s offices designed to resolve minor conflicts without judicializing them. This model seeks to address family and community problems directly, replicating experiences previously promoted by the procuradora in Santiago and the Distrito Nacional.

What the Numbers and Legal Frameworks Tell Us

Strategic Element Traditional Prosecution Negotiated Asset Recovery Model Primary Objective Punitive prison sentences Restitution of state funds Case Duration Prolonged trials Alternative solutions State Financial Impact High litigation costs, low recovery Immediate asset replenishment Precedent Historical backlog vulnerabilities Modern international pre-bargaining

The calculus for former officials caught in these sweeps is stark. Cooperating and agreeing to restitute misappropriated funds to the Dominican state can alter their legal exposure, whereas a penal process might end with a relatively low sentence.

As these investigations continue to unfold across Santo Domingo, the real test for the Public Ministry will lie in transparency. Ensuring that negotiated settlements are viewed by the public as genuine justice rather than backroom impunity remains the ultimate challenge for the country’s judicial reformers.

How far do you think financial restitution should go in replacing prison time for high-level corruption? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.