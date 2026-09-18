Top NATO Commander Joins Briefing on US Troop Review in Europe

NATO’s top commander, US Air Force General Alexus Grynkewich, joined a virtual briefing on Friday, September 18, for Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby. The high-level meeting focused on potential approaches to a major review of US troop deployments in Europe, amid rising transatlantic pressure over defense spending commitments.

Inside the Pentagon’s Strategic Review of European Deployments

The architecture of European security is undergoing a meticulous, high-stakes reassessment. Earlier this week, discussions intensified in Brussels and Washington as defense planners mapped out the future of America’s military footprint abroad. At the center of these deliberations is a comprehensive review initiated in June by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

According to documents reviewed by Reuters, this strategic assessment will produce at least four distinct sets of options for Hegseth. General Grynkewich participated in Friday’s virtual session in his capacity as head of the US European Command. A NATO spokesperson noted that his input comes as the continent steadily assumes greater responsibility for its own defense, guiding the alliance through its ongoing transition toward what defense officials describe as “NATO 3.0.”

Here is why that matters: Washington currently maintains approximately 80,000 military personnel stationed across Europe. However, repeated warnings regarding allied “free riding” have brought long-term force structures into question. Secretary Hegseth previously threatened to withhold certain US financial dues to NATO if member states failed to meet their agreed-upon defense spending benchmarks.

Weighing Global Commitments Against Regional Deterrence

While defense leaders have not explicitly confirmed that the review will trigger massive withdrawals, reports indicate that planners are weighing reductions of 25,000 troops or more. Such a shift would fundamentally alter alliance deterrence capabilities on NATO’s eastern flank.

But there is a catch. Hegseth stressed during June defense ministerial meetings in Brussels that any eventual adjustments must balance European burden-sharing with the United States military’s broader, global obligations. The review is slated to last up to six months and involves statutory consultations with the United States Congress, which has previously legislated minimum thresholds for US forces stationed in Europe.

Photo: srnnews.com

Friction points extend beyond troop numbers and budget targets. Transatlantic tensions flared recently during the regional conflict involving Iran, after several European capitals denied Washington crucial basing and overflight rights for military-related operations. Hegseth explicitly raised these incidents, making it clear that the ongoing defense review aims to secure ironclad guarantees for future access and operational rights.

Key Parameters of the US Defense Engagement Review Parameter Detail Current US Force Level Approximately 80,000 troops deployed in Europe Key Military Official General Alexus Grynkewich (Head of US European Command) Pentagon Leadership US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth & Policy Chief Elbridge Colby Review Scope & Output At least four distinct strategic options for force adjustments Timeline Announced in June, spanning up to six months of review and congressional consultation

Transatlantic Ramifications and the Road Ahead

The prospect of a leaner American military presence forces European capitals to confront hard fiscal and logistical realities.

Photo: reuters.com

As the six-month review window progresses toward its conclusion later this autumn, the decisions made in Washington and Brussels will permanently redefine the transatlantic bargain. Whether this pressure successfully spurs a self-sustaining European pillar within NATO or fractures decades of integrated deterrence remains the defining geopolitical question of the decade.

How do you view the balance between European strategic autonomy and American force restructuring? Share your perspective in the comments below.