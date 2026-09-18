Fatal Hit-and-Run Involving Wheelchair User in Long Beach

Early-Morning Collision Shocks Long Beach Intersection

The incident, which prompted an immediate police response and subsequent arrest, unfolded at the intersection of East 7th Street and Pacific Coast Highway.

According to the Long Beach Police Department, officers arrived at the scene around 12:35 a.m. to investigate the initial crash. A wheelchair was heavily involved in the impact, bearing visible signs of blood. Local authorities noted that confirmation regarding whether the victim was seated in the device at the exact moment of impact remains under active investigation.

Suspect Flees Scene Before Quick Apprehension

The driver responsible for the fatal strike did not remain at the scene. Law enforcement officials stated that the suspect fled southbound in the white BMW sedan before officers quickly tracked and apprehended the vehicle moments later at the intersection of East 2nd Street and Pacific Coast Highway.

First responders faced a grim scene upon arrival. LBPD officers immediately performed CPR on the victim until personnel from the Long Beach Fire Department took over with advanced life-saving measures. Despite these efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Secondary Medical Emergency Unfolds at the Scene

The chaotic early-morning hours also involved a secondary medical incident at the scene. According to LBPD Lt. Eric Golz, another man present during the aftermath was transported to a hospital. While he sustained no injuries from the vehicle collision itself, officials believe he may have known the victim and suffered an unrelated medical emergency.

Footage from the area captured emergency personnel providing oxygen to a man with white hair and a white beard before loading him into an ambulance. Meanwhile, traffic investigators locked down the surrounding infrastructure, closing East 7th Street between Pacific Coast Highway and Bellflower Avenue as the investigation stretched into the early morning hours, concluding initial on-scene reviews around 4:50 a.m.

Scrutiny Mounts Over Pacific Coast Highway Safety

What measures do you think cities should prioritize to better protect pedestrians along major commercial corridors like Pacific Coast Highway? Share your thoughts below.

Photo: mynewsla.com