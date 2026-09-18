Kylian Mbappé Joins On, Ending Nearly 20-Year Partnership With Nike

Swiss athletic brand On officially announced a partnership with French football star Kylian Mbappé on September 18, 2026, marking the company’s formal entry into the sport. Mbappé will help develop future products and wear new football footwear, ending a nearly 20-year relationship with Nike that began when he was nine years old.

Swiss athletic brand On has formally entered the global football market by signing one of the sport’s highest-earning commercial stars (according to the reporting outlet). The partnership pairs On founder David Allemann’s manufacturing ambitions with Kylian Mbappé’s global platform, establishing a long-term collaboration that relies on equity and cash incentives rather than traditional sponsorship alone.

Kylian Mbappé Ends a Nearly Two-Decade Nike Partnership to Join On

Nike acknowledged the departure, noting that the player’s journey with the company began when he was just nine years old.

Mbappé and Nike’s story began when he was 9 years old. In a journey spanning nearly two decades, we have shared and witnessed many important moments that shaped the sport of football, and he has always been an important part of Nike football. We are proud of what we have achieved together on and off the pitch. As he begins a new chapter in his career, we wish him continued success in the future. Nike, via reporting outlet

Despite parting ways with his long-time outfitter, Mbappé will face a unique equipment dynamic on the pitch. While playing for national teams outfitted by his former sponsor, the player retains the contractual freedom to choose his footwear (as confirmed by On’s public relations team).

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Footwear is a personal choice for football players. Regardless of club or national team, players can freely choose whose shoes to wear, based on agreements with sponsors. Mbappé will wear the Nike French team kit, but will ultimately wear On football boots. Adrian, On Asia-Pacific Public Relations Head, via reporting outlet

Product Development and the Entrepreneurial Incentive Structure

The collaboration goes far beyond a standard endorsement deal. Company executives noted that Mbappé will actively participate in testing and designing future On football boots and apparel, driving product innovation with an entrepreneurial stake in the brand.

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Adrian, On’s Asia-Pacific public relations lead, explained that the arrangement combines cash and equity incentives (according to the source). This high-collaboration model relies on co-creation and product innovation, though management declined to clarify whether it mirrors the exact structure used with tennis legend Roger Federer.

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What attracted me to join On from the very beginning was the opportunity to help build something completely new together, which will help shape the future of the game. Kylian Mbappé, via reporting outlet

Company press materials indicate that On intends to utilize its LightSpray™ technology—a process that uses automated, continuous spraying to manufacture performance shoe uppers—to address the specific demands of elite football players. The stated design objective is to deliver extreme lightness and a precise fit that functions as a second skin.

Thierry Henry Steps in as Football Business Director

To establish credibility on the pitch, On has recruited another French football icon (the outlet reported). Thierry Henry has been officially named On Football Business Director, having worked behind the scenes since late 2025 to guide product strategy and brand direction.

Henry is in an operational and advisory role, not only providing product development advice, but also helping execute On’s strategy for entering football, specifically cooperating with the product team to establish design standards, performance standards, and category strategy to build On’s credibility on the pitch. Adrian, On Asia-Pacific Public Relations Head, via reporting outlet

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Retail Launch Timelines and What Comes Next

Consumers will have to wait for general availability, as company founder David Allemann announced that On’s football footwear line is scheduled to hit the retail market as an upscale product in 2027.

Before the broader commercial rollout, reporting indicates that Mbappé is expected to debut the new On boots in competitive play within the coming weeks. Furthermore, the brand has established a verified football-specific account on overseas social media platforms and aims to generate significant market momentum ahead of the women’s football tournament scheduled for the summer of 2027.