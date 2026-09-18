Georgia Tech Volleyball Faces Georgia in Saturday Showdown

Georgia Tech volleyball (8-2, 0-0 ACC) travels to Athens to face Georgia (7-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, September 19, 2026, at 7 p.m. ET inside Stegeman Coliseum. The non-conference finale concludes a four-match road stand for the Yellow Jackets, streaming live on SEC Network+.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Player Momentum: Georgia Bianna Muoneke enters the matchup carrying SEC Player of the Week honors, averaging 5.43 kills per set with a .426 hitting percentage across 14 sets.

Georgia Bianna Muoneke enters the matchup carrying SEC Player of the Week honors, averaging 5.43 kills per set with a .426 hitting percentage across 14 sets. Series Trends: While Georgia leads the all-time series 26-20, recent history favors the visitors, with the away team winning each of the last four matchups in this regional rivalry.

Tactical Breakdown and Recent Form

The Yellow Jackets arrive in Athens battle-tested after a demanding early-season schedule. Against top-ranked Nebraska at the newly renovated Bob Devaney Sports Center, Georgia Tech actually handed the Huskers their first set loss of the season before dropping the subsequent three frames. Head coach Dani Busboom Kelly’s squad eventually cracked the Yellow Jackets’ block, holding them to a negative hitting percentage (-.080) in the decisive fourth set. But the early-match discipline shown by Georgia Tech’s offense points to a team capable of exploiting slow defensive starts.

Photo: dailynebraskan.com

On the other side of the net, Georgia brings immense momentum into Stegeman Coliseum following a dominant three-win sweep at the South Alabama Invitational in Mobile. The Bulldogs hit .397 across 10 sets during that weekend tournament. Bianna Muoneke, Tori Harper, and Kendal Kemp all earned all-tournament team selections. Muoneke has been virtually unstoppable, recording a season-high 27 kills and 14 digs in a four-set victory over Notre Dame, tying rally-scoring program records in the process.

Historical Context at Stegeman Coliseum

The historical ledger shows a distinct shift in momentum over the last two decades. While Georgia holds a 26-20 advantage in the all-time series and a 14-9 record playing in Athens, the series dynamic flipped around the turn of the century. After the Bulldogs won the first 20 meetings in program history, Georgia Tech has claimed a 20-6 edge since 1999.

Photo: georgiadogs.com

Under head coach Tom Black, the Bulldogs hold a 4-4 record against Georgia Tech. Yet, recent architectural trends in the rivalry are stark: the visiting team has emerged victorious in each of the last four meetings. Georgia’s last home win against the Yellow Jackets in Athens dates back to 2019, when the Bulldogs secured a 3-1 victory. With free general admission drawing a packed house to Stegeman Coliseum and the SEC clear bag policy in effect, the environment promises to test Georgia Tech’s composure on hostile terrain.

Matchup Statistics at a Glance

Team Record Conference Recent Form / Tournament Play Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 8-2 0-0 ACC Four-match road stand finale; fell in 4 sets to #1 Nebraska Georgia Bulldogs 7-2 0-0 SEC 3-0 sweep at South Alabama Invitational; hit .397 over weekend sets

Looking Ahead to Conference Play

Saturday night’s clash serves as the final non-conference tune-up for both programs before conference battles commence. Following the fixture, Georgia turns its attention immediately to Southeastern Conference action, opening league play on Wednesday, September 23, against South Carolina. For Georgia Tech, surviving this final leg of their four-match road trip provides a critical stress test before diving into the Atlantic Coast Conference slate.

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