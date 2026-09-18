Tom Cruise Consulting With NASCAR Drivers for Days of Thunder Sequel, Says Rick Hendrick

AMC Global Media officially greenlit the scripted drama series Thunder Road, starring Dennis Quaid as stock car racing legend Duane “The Wrecking Ball” Whitlock. Set to begin production this summer with a 2027 premiere on AMC and AMC+, the NASCAR Studios co-production explores a multi-generational southern racing dynasty.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Broadcasting Synergy: AMC leverages live racing adjacencies, following its recent live sports integrations like Thursday Night iMPACT! with TNA Wrestling.

AMC leverages live racing adjacencies, following its recent live sports integrations like Thursday Night iMPACT! with TNA Wrestling. Franchise Slate Expansion: Thunder Road joins a sports-adjacent programming slate, following Rise of the 49ers, a collaboration with NFL Films, Skydance Sports and Tom Brady’s Religion of Sports.

From Southern Backroads to Network Television

The new dramatic vehicle leans heavily on the genuine historical underpinnings of stock car racing. Long before paved superspeedways and multi-million dollar aero packages defined premier motorsport, drivers cut their teeth on dirt tracks and county roads hauling illegal moonshine across the American South. Thunder Road tackles this exact origin story through the lens of the fictional Whitlock family. According to production notes from AMC, the narrative centers on a blue-collar dynasty fighting to survive against aggressive corporate competitors looking to dismantle their legacy.

Dennis Quaid steps into the anchor role as Duane “The Wrecking Ball” Whitlock, a towering figure who built an empire off the back of early dirt track grit.

Heavyweight Creative Lineup Behind the Pit Wall

When looking at the personnel assembled behind the scenes, AMC has built an elite creative roster. John Fusco, known for his work on Young Guns and The Highwaymen, created the series and serves as executive producer. Meanwhile, Taylor Elmore of Justified and Tulsa King takes over the showrunner responsibilities. Additional executive producers feature Mark L. Smith, whose credits include The Revenant and American Primeval, alongside Cliff Roberts with Syndicate Entertainment.

Crucially, this is not an outside studio guessing at the mechanics of stock car racing. The project marks the first long-form dramatic series on which NASCAR is participating as a co-producer. Tim Clark and John Dahl of NASCAR Studios executive produce the show, with Gladys Cheng attached as producer. Dan McDermott, Chief Content Officer of AMC Global Media and President of AMC Studios, emphasized the strategic importance of the collaboration.

“We are thrilled to team up with NASCAR, a world class partner that continues to engage and entertain their deeply loyal fans for nearly 80 years. And in the ultimate dream casting, we’re fortunate to have the legendary Dennis Quaid lead this captivating series. This show will be a nonstop thrill ride for viewers,” stated Dan McDermott.

Table: Production and Creative Roster for Thunder Road

Role / Entity Key Personnel / Organization Notable Credited Works Lead Actor Dennis Quaid Reagan Creator & Executive Producer John Fusco Young Guns, The Highwaymen Showrunner & Executive Producer Taylor Elmore Justified, Tulsa King Executive Producer Mark L. Smith The Revenant, American Primeval Co-Producer NASCAR Studios First scripted series co-production

Expanding the Sports-Drama Ecosystem

Following the success of sports-adjacent content like the NFL Films and Skydance Sports collaboration on Rise of the 49ers, AMC is doubling down on athletic storytelling.

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As cameras roll this summer ahead of the anticipated 2027 rollout on AMC and AMC+, the spotlight turns to how authentically the production can capture the visceral speed and high-stakes politics of the garage. If the pedigree of the writers’ room and the direct involvement of NASCAR Studios are any indicator, the series aims to deliver a high-octane look at a sport where inches on a track dictate generations of legacy.