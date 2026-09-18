Wegovy Heart Benefits Consistent Regardless of Frailty Level

Semaglutide 2.4 mg (Wegovy) provides consistent cardiovascular risk reductions and quality-of-life improvements for adults with preexisting heart disease, overweight, or obesity, regardless of their baseline frailty status, according to a secondary analysis of the SELECT trial published in JAMA Cardiology.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Consistent Protection: The heart-protective benefits of Wegovy—such as lowering the risk of heart attacks and strokes—apply regardless of frailty status.

The heart-protective benefits of Wegovy—such as lowering the risk of heart attacks and strokes—apply regardless of frailty status. Quality of Life Gains: Patients starting out with higher frailty scores experienced the most notable improvements in daily mobility and overall functional well-being.

Patients starting out with higher frailty scores experienced the most notable improvements in daily mobility and overall functional well-being. Safety Profile: Paradoxically, patients with greater frailty in the trial were actually less likely to discontinue the medication due to safety events compared to those taking a placebo.

Decoding the SELECT Trial: Frailty and GLP-1 Therapy

Clinicians have debated the risk-benefit balance of prescribing glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 RAs) to persons with frailty. Frailty is associated with high risks of adverse health outcomes such as hospitalization and death, which frequently leads physicians to reduce implementation of potentially effective therapies. To address this clinical uncertainty, researchers examined data from the SELECT trial, which demonstrated that semaglutide 2.4 mg reduces risk for major cardiovascular outcomes by 20% compared to a placebo.

The secondary analysis evaluated 17,604 participants with a mean age of 61.6 years, of whom 72.3% were men. Investigators stratified the cohort using a 31-item frailty index into three distinct categories: not frail (31%), more frail (47%), and most frail (22%). Because of worries regarding the benefit-risk profile of GLP-1 receptor agonist therapies and semaglutide in frail individuals, clinical approaches by specialists like Dr. John W. Ostrominski—an obesity medicine expert and preventive cardiologist at Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women’s Hospital—have varied considerably. Addressing this gap motivated the new investigation.

When tracking the primary outcome—cardiovascular death, nonfatal myocardial infarction (heart attack), and nonfatal stroke—the protective effect of semaglutide remained consistent across all subgroups. Specifically, the hazard ratios favored the drug across the not-frail group (HR = 0.84; 95% CI, 0.65-1.07), the more-frail group (HR = 0.7; 95% CI, 0.59-0.82), and the most-frail group (HR = 0.92; 95% CI, 0.76-1.1), with a p-value for interaction of .09. Similar consistency appeared in composite heart failure outcomes, all-cause hospitalizations, and all-cause mortality.

SELECT Trial Secondary Analysis: Frailty Stratification Overview Frailty Stratification Percentage of Cohort Observed Clinical Benefit Adverse Event Discontinuation Trend Not Frail 31% Consistent cardiovascular event reduction Standard discontinuation rates More Frail 47% Significant reduction in major adverse cardiac events Favorable safety margin Most Frail 22% Greatest improvements in mobility and quality of life Lower likelihood of discontinuation vs. placebo

Beyond hard clinical endpoints, the analysis revealed notable advantages regarding patient-reported outcomes. Improvements measured by the EuroQol 5-Dimension 5-Level (EQ-5D-5L) instrument were greatest in patients with a high baseline frailty index. As Dr. Ostrominski noted, “Our hypothesis was that the benefits of semaglutide on clinical events would appear consistent across frailty categories. Hence, we are not necessarily surprised by this finding, but certainly reassured.” He added that persons with frailty appeared to derive greater benefits regarding how they felt and functioned, with mobility appearing to improve more with semaglutide in persons with frailty.

Regulatory Landscape and Patient Access

The regulatory scope has since broadened past the initial FDA green light granted in June 2021, which authorized Wegovy to assist with weight loss in adults struggling with obesity or overweight who also presented with at least one weight-linked comorbidity like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or type 2 diabetes. In March 2024, the FDA granted priority review and approved Wegovy as a treatment to help ward off heart disease in adults with cardiovascular disease and either obesity or overweight.

The Heart Benefits of Wegovy | Dr. Shelly, MD

This approval followed a study which spanned 41 countries and involved more than 17,000 participants. Alongside Wegovy or placebo injections, trial participants received treatment for health conditions, including high blood pressure and high cholesterol, paired with nutrition and exercise counseling. Real-world implementation, however, depends heavily on insurance coverage policies. While health care experts expect more providers to cover Wegovy for heart disease due to the common nature of the condition, patients must verify specific coverage with their providers.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Healthcare professionals must evaluate individual risk profiles carefully before initiating therapy.

Photo: healio.com

Funding and Methodological Transparency

The SELECT trial showed that major cardiovascular outcomes dropped by 20% among participants given semaglutide 2.4 mg (Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy) relative to those given a placebo.

While secondary analyses provide clinical intelligence, Dr. Ostrominski emphasized that because this was a secondary analysis of a clinical trial, findings should be cautiously interpreted, and further trials are ideal.

References

Ostrominski, J.W., et al. (2026). Semaglutide and Cardiovascular Outcomes Across Frailty Status in Patients with Overweight or Obesity: An Analysis of the SELECT Trial. JAMA Cardiology.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). (2024). FDA Approves Wegovy to Reduce Risk of Cardiovascular Death, Heart Attack and Stroke in Adults with Cardiovascular Disease and Obesity or Overweight.

Everyday Health. (2026). GLP-1s Could Help Older Adults With Frailty.

Healio Cardiology. (2026). Wegovy benefits consistent regardless of frailty level.

MedPage Today. (2026). Wegovy Benefits Heart Disease Patients Regardless of Frailty.