Actor Thomas Ong Shares Cockroach Discovery at JB Restaurant

Singaporean actor Thomas Ong experienced an unsettling dining incident in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, on September 16, 2026, when a friend discovered a dead cockroach in a bowl of curry yong tau foo mid-meal, prompting the 57-year-old actor to extensively inspect his own food for a week afterward.

The Bottom Line

The Incident: Singaporean actor Thomas Ong and his friends found a dead cockroach in a bowl of curry yong tau foo at an unnamed Johor Bahru restaurant last week.

Singaporean actor Thomas Ong and his friends found a dead cockroach in a bowl of curry yong tau foo at an unnamed Johor Bahru restaurant last week. The Reaction: Rather than causing a scene, Ong relied on humor to defuse the tension before later revealing the psychological toll it took on his dining habits.

Rather than causing a scene, Ong relied on humor to defuse the tension before later revealing the psychological toll it took on his dining habits. The Aftermath: The restaurant waived the bill for the affected dish, but Ong admitted that the unsettling sight turned every subsequent bowl of soup into a high-stakes “treasure hunt.”

When a Quick Cross-Border Bite Turns Into a Psychological Thriller

Johor Bahru remains a premier weekend dining hotspot for travelers crossing the causeway from Singapore, drawn by the vibrant food scene and favorable exchange rates. But for veteran local actor Thomas Ong, a routine meal last week turned into a lesson in emotional restraint—and a full week of hyper-vigilant food inspection.

Halfway through consuming a bowl of curry yong tau foo, one of his companions scooped up a dead cockroach perched right at the tip of a black spoon.

“At that moment, the whole table fell silent,” Ong wrote in a candid social media post published on September 16. Displaying the kind of composure that only decades in the public eye can buy, the 57-year-old television star bypassed a public blowup. “If I were younger, I would have gotten angry. But over the years, not only have my wrinkles grown, my emotional intelligence seems to have grown a bit too. I tried to ease the awkward situation with a comment: ‘Your eyesight is too good.’”

The Economics of Apology and the Cost of Lost Appetite

The establishment in question—which Ong opted not to publicly name—responded swiftly by waiving the bill for that specific bowl of curry yong tau foo.

“To be honest, this is no longer a matter of whether the bill is waived or not,” Ong noted, detailing how the visual stuck with him long after leaving the table. For the entire following week, his dining routine underwent a radical transformation. Instead of snapping photos of his meals for social media feeds, his first instinct upon being served any bowl of noodle soup was to launch a rigorous excavation operation.

Detail Reported Fact Date of Revelation September 16, 2026 Key Figure Thomas Ong (Age 57) Location Johor Bahru, Malaysia The Culprit Dish Curry Yong Tau Foo Restaurant Response Waived the bill for the affected bowl

“I’d use my spoon to inspect and scour the food in the bowl with wide eyes, checking for cockroaches, mice, or any protein that shouldn’t be there before daring to eat,” he recounted.

Navigating the Reality of Kitchen Pest Realities

Rather than adopting an impossible standard of absolute perfection, Ong offered a grounded perspective on commercial kitchens. He emphasized that he is “not naive enough to think that every restaurant’s kitchen should be clean to the point where not a single cockroach is there.”

Photo: asiaone.com

Instead, the dividing line rests entirely on consumer visibility. As Ong pointed out, “There is a world of difference between a cockroach in the kitchen somewhere and a customer having to fish it out of their own bowl.” Once that barrier is broken, the psychological contract between diner and establishment shatters.

The comment sections across regional platforms quickly flooded with sympathetic horror stories from netizens sharing their own culinary close calls, while others attempted to sleuth out the exact venue based on distinctive clues—such as woven wooden dining chairs and black cutlery.

The Broader Cultural Aftershock

How would you handle finding an unwelcome surprise in your meal—would you demand a manager, quietly walk away, or adopt Ong’s method of microscopic pre-meal safety checks? Drop a comment below and let us know your thoughts on dining out safely.