Jagtar Singh Johal Granted Bail in India After Nine Years in Detention

A Long-Awaited Release for Jagtar Singh Johal After Nine Years in Indian Custody

Jagtar Singh Johal, a British Sikh man from Scotland detained in India since late 2017, has been granted bail by a Delhi court, according to judicial updates. Johal was originally arrested weeks after traveling to India to marry his fiancee, becoming the center of a protracted diplomatic and legal battle involving authorities in New Delhi and London.

The Arrest in Punjab and the Unfolding Legal Odyssey

The case dates back to November 4, 2017, when Johal was shopping with a relative in the Punjab city of Jalandhar just three weeks after his wedding. According to accounts, a group of men intercepted his car, placed a black hood over his head, and bundled him into an unmarked vehicle. Johal subsequently alleged that he was denied access to a lawyer and subjected to torture to extract a coerced confession.

Indian authorities initially targeted Johal over his alleged role in funding the Khalistan Liberation Force, a group linked to targeted killings in India’s Punjab region. Johal’s defense team repeatedly emphasized that the prosecution failed to produce verifiable evidence during trial proceedings. Many of the original conspiracy charges relied heavily on the testimony of unreliable witnesses, some of whom later recanted their statements in court. Despite this lack of concrete proof, Johal was repeatedly denied bail in previous years, including a rejection in 2024.

Family Resilience and Diplomatic Pressure From London

Throughout the ordeal, Johal’s brother, Gurpreet Singh Johal, has led an unyielding campaign from Dumbarton, Scotland, lobbying successive UK foreign secretaries and engaging with consular officials. Reacting to the ruling, Gurpreet described the emotional toll of the protracted legal fight, noting that he endured a sleepless night ahead of the decision.

Photo: theguardian.com

“The past two years has been an expensive rollercoaster, contesting bails at the supreme court and back to the high court,” Gurpreet Singh Johal told the press. “Now, all I can think about is Jagtar walking out of prison. We have waited so long and fought so hard for this moment.”

The UK government has maintained a cautious diplomatic posture, stating that it continues to raise concerns about Johal’s prolonged detention with the government of India at every appropriate opportunity. Whitehall officials have repeatedly urged faster progress and a full investigation into Johal’s allegations of torture. Recently, the UK appointed Alistair Burt as a special envoy for complex consular cases to meet with the family and review diplomatic channels.

Navigating Onerous Bail Terms and Remaining Legal Obstacles

While the court’s ruling marks a turning point, legal representatives emphasize that freedom is not yet absolute. Dan Dolan, deputy executive director of the human rights organization Reprieve, stressed that advocates must monitor the implementation of the order closely. As noted by legal monitors, the bail conditions attached to the release are likely to be onerous, requiring the court to verify substantial financial bonds before Johal can physically leave custody.

Photo: bbc.co.uk

Furthermore, human rights advisors point out that navigating bail does not completely erase the broader legal jeopardy. Chris Esdaile, a senior legal adviser to Redress, noted that granting bail “can’t undo the intolerable suffering caused by nine years of arbitrary detention,” adding that demands for accountability regarding the alleged torture remain urgent. Johal’s Indian lawyer, Jaspal Singh Manjhpur, expressed optimism that the 39-year-old would secure physical release in the coming days, likely by the following week.