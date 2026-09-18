Australia Considers Smart Glasses Ban in Government Buildings Over Privacy Risks

The Australian federal government is actively considering a ban on smart glasses capable of covertly recording individuals within Commonwealth buildings. Spearheaded by Finance Minister Katy Gallagher, the policy shift responds to mounting public anxiety over privacy and security risks tied to affordable wearable recording devices.

Navigating the Privacy Crisis in Commonwealth Workplaces

As wearable tech becomes increasingly discreet and accessible, the Australian Public Service Commission has been asked to advise on strict workplace regulations. Finance Minister Katy Gallagher emphasized that the federal public service must operate as a model employer. Here is why that matters: smart glasses can raise legitimate privacy and security concerns, particularly because of their ability to record and capture information, and the government needs clear and consistent guidance for public servants.

Beyond internal government directives, the administration has formally requested the nation’s Privacy Commissioner to prioritize reviewing the societal impacts of smart glasses.

Establishing National AI Standards for Data Centres

Simultaneously, the federal government has opened consultations on comprehensive national artificial intelligence standards. These proposed rules will govern large-scale data centres and the training of frontier AI models across the country. Industry Minister Tim Ayres noted that these regulations are designed to capture economic growth while maintaining community trust.

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The regulatory framework introduces mandatory requirements for data centre infrastructure, targeting critical resources like power supply and water usage. But there is a catch: operators must also meet strict criteria regarding community engagement, local investment, and workforce skills.

Strategic Partnerships and Global Ambitions

Australia is positioning itself as an active architect of the digital age rather than a passive recipient of foreign technology standards. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese prepares to travel to the United States for high-level engagements with global tech leaders, including a scheduled visit to Apple’s California headquarters and attendance at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

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Anthropic, a major artificial intelligence firm, has aligned with a massive $32 billion data centre project located west of Brisbane. Assistant Minister for Science, Technology and the Digital Economy Andrew Charlton reiterated that foreign AI investment is welcome, provided it aligns strictly with Australian terms.

Economic Projections and the 2026 Intergenerational Report

Artificial intelligence will occupy a central role in the upcoming 2026 Intergenerational Report. Treasurer Jim Chalmers highlighted recent discussions with Anthropic representatives regarding both economic opportunities and risk management. An excerpt from the forthcoming report characterizes AI as a definitive economic influence over the next four decades.

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Key Technological Policy Initiatives in Australia Policy Area Target / Focus Key Milestone / Deadline Smart Glasses Commonwealth buildings & public service workplaces Under review by Australian Public Service Commission Frontier AI Standards Data centres & AI model training requirements Consultation closes October 9 Infrastructure Investment $32 billion Brisbane-area data centre (Anthropic) Active project development

Public consultation surrounding the national AI standards remains open until October 9, with federal legislation anticipated early next year. As Prime Minister Albanese heads abroad for critical diplomatic and technological talks, Canberra is signaling that the future of digital infrastructure must be governed by proactive, domestic policy rather than reactive adaptation.