SpaceX scores another $950 million from NASA for 3 more crewed flights to ISS

NASA awarded SpaceX a $946 million contract modification to supply three additional crewed missions to the International Space Station through 2030, raising the company’s total Commercial Crew Transportation Capability contract value to $5.92 billion.

SpaceX has locked in its position as a primary astronaut transport provider for the United States. The space agency formalized the agreement through a firm fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract modification, bringing SpaceX’s total operational flights under the CCtCap contract to 17. The award follows the agency issuing a notice of intent in May to purchase the additional missions.

Contract Terms and Mission Scope Through 2030

The newly funded missions encompass Crew-15, Crew-16, and Crew-17, extending performance operations through 2030. According to NASA’s announcement, the $946 million modification covers ground, launch, in-orbit, and return and recovery operations. The current sole source modification does not preclude NASA from seeking future contract modifications for additional transportation services, as needed.

The agreement also obligates SpaceX to provide cargo transportation for each mission and a lifeboat capability while docked to the International Space Station. Under the program, SpaceX utilizes its Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft to transport up to four astronauts, along with critical cargo, to the space station.

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The Two-Provider Strategy and Boeing’s Timeline

In 2014, NASA awarded the CCtCap contracts to Boeing and SpaceX through a public-private partnership as part of the agency’s Commercial Crew Program to restore domestic launch capabilities and end years of dependence on Russia’s Soyuz spacecraft. Under CCtCap, NASA certifies that a provider’s space transportation system meets the agency’s requirements prior to flying missions with astronauts. While SpaceX was certified by NASA for crew transportation in November 2020 and has its twelfth crew rotation mission for the agency—the Crew-12 mission featuring NASA astronauts Jessica Meir, Jack Hathaway, ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, launched on Feb. 13, 2026, from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida—currently in orbit docked to the space station, Boeing’s program has encountered setbacks.

Photo: CNBC

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Boeing’s Starliner encountered problems during its 2024 crewed test flight, forcing NASA to return the capsule empty. Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, who had planned a 10-day mission, ended up spending more than nine months aboard the station before coming home on a SpaceX Dragon. According to CNBC, Boeing is also under contract to provide crewed ISS flights via its Starliner vehicle, with crewed missions expected to begin in the third quarter of 2027. Before those crewed missions begin, Starliner is slated to complete an uncrewed flight in the near term, according to CNBC.

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Corporate Context and Upcoming Flight Schedule

The fresh funding bolsters the government revenue streams that underpin SpaceX’s core launch operations, as the company counts on government contracts from NASA and the Department of Defense to bolster its core launch business. The company went public in June in the largest IPO on record.

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As these operations continue, SpaceX is reportedly winding down its Dragon program, which began flying humans just six years ago, aiming to use its Starship rocket, which is still in development, for most future missions. In the immediate term, NASA’s Crew-13 launch with SpaceX is expected in October, and Crew-14 is looking to fly next spring, according to CNBC.