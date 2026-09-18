Rory McIlroy Dismisses Safety Concerns Over DP World Tour Events in the Middle East

Rory McIlroy has dismissed safety concerns regarding the DP World Tour’s upcoming Middle East swing for the 2027 season, directly contrasting with fellow professionals Matt Fitzpatrick and Ryan Fox. Speaking following his opening round at Wentworth, McIlroy stated he holds zero reservations about traveling to the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

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Navigating Regional Security Amid Tour Commitments

The DP World Tour’s global schedule for 2027 locks the Gulf region front and center with six tournaments. The calendar features a four-week block in January, alongside a dense concentration of Rolex Series events in the UAE. These include the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and the season-ending DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates, per Golf Digest Middle East.

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Yet, geopolitical tensions stemming from the United States and Israel’s conflict with Iran have cast a shadow over the autumn slate. The U.S. State Department maintains a level-three travel advisory for the UAE, urging reconsideration of travel due to ongoing regional friction and threat profiles. These friction points have triggered sharp divides inside the locker room.

Contrasting Locker Room Stances: McIlroy Versus Fitzpatrick

World No. 4 Matt Fitzpatrick voiced clear discomfort regarding a potential trip to the region during media availability at Wentworth. Fitzpatrick pointed to shifting personal perspectives following the birth of his child in August, noting that current headlines make travel unappealing. “Being completely honest as things stand right now, I would say I’m not that comfortable,” Fitzpatrick told reporters. He also highlighted ongoing discussions around other global sports properties like Formula 1, questioning whether golf tours should follow suit.

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Ryan Fox echoed a degree of hesitation, acknowledging via Golf Monthly that “there are some concerns” while expressing ultimate trust in executive due diligence. But McIlroy took a firmly detached view of the threat landscape, relying instead on host government assessments.

“Not for me,” McIlroy said when asked about safety worries. “If the local governments feel like it’s safe to put on these events, they are not going to put their citizens or people visiting in harm’s way, I imagine. I love the Middle East. I have a lot of friends there, and I’m looking forward to going back for sure.”

Tournament Structure and the 2027 Calendar Breakdown

The European circuit is structured around five distinct blocks designed to maximize engagement and prize fund distribution. According to Golf News Net, the 2027 campaign divides into Opening, International, Asian, European, and Closing swings.

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2027 DP World Tour Middle East Swing Highlights Tournament Location Dates Swing Classification Team Cup Abu Dhabi Golf Resort January 15–17 Opening Swing Hero Dubai Desert Classic United Arab Emirates January 21–24 International Swing (Rolex Series) Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship Bahrain January 28–31 International Swing Qatar Masters Qatar February 3–6 International Swing Abu Dhabi Championship Yas Links November 4–7 Closing Play-Offs DP World Tour Championship Jumeirah Golf Estates November 11–14 Season Finale (Rolex Series)

This structural density aims to keep elite fields intact through bonus pools tied to specific periods like the International Swing, which runs through March 14. McIlroy currently chases a record-equalling eighth Race to Dubai crown, though American Patrick Reed holds the current top spot in the standings following a runner-up finish behind Shane Lowry at the Amgen Irish Open, while McIlroy slid to 41st.

Course Form and the Road Ahead at Wentworth

Despite questions surrounding the November finale logistics, McIlroy’s immediate focus remains locked on his Wentworth campaign. After firing a dazzling 60 in the BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am on Wednesday, he followed up with a 69 in his opening competitive round, moving five-under-par through ten holes before a pair of late bogeys stalled momentum.

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“I wish it was on a Thursday and not on a Wednesday,” McIlroy remarked regarding his Pro-Am scoring form. “I saw some putts going in.”

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