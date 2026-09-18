Wakefield Trinity Reach First Super League Semi-Final After Beating Leigh Leopards

Wakefield Trinity Make History with 26-16 Eliminator Win Over Leigh Leopards

Despite playing a portion of the game with 12 men following a red card to prop Emre Guler, Daryl Powell’s side secured a landmark victory to move within 80 minutes of the Grand Final.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Playoff Futures: Wakefield advance to face either Wigan or Leeds in the final four, shifting their market odds as formidable playoff underdogs.

Wakefield advance to face either Wigan or Leeds in the final four, shifting their market odds as formidable playoff underdogs. Offensive Efficiency: Tries from Tyson Smoothy, Tom Johnstone, Isaiah Vagana, and Caius Faatili underscore Wakefield’s diverse try-scoring avenues across the forward pack and backline.

From Championship Rebirth to Super League Semifinalists

When owner Matt Ellis took charge of his childhood club three years ago, these are the exact occasions he envisioned bringing to Belle Vue. But not even he could have imagined all of this happening quite so quickly.

Standing just 80 minutes away from the Super League Grand Final, Wakefield Trinity have achieved a first in their history. It may sound trivial in the grand scheme of the competition’s powerhouse history, but this is a club that spent the majority of the summer era residing in the lower reaches, culminating in relegation to the Championship in 2023.

That coincided with Ellis purchasing the club and making bold promises about turning Trinity into a Super League force. Those claims were largely met with laughter outside of West Yorkshire. Very few people are laughing now.

Tactical Breakdown: Forward Dominance and Disciplinary Test

Wakefield’s route through to a first Super League playoff semi-final was ultimately built on physical dominance in the ruck. Led by an outstanding effort from the forward pack, including Tyson Smoothy and Caius Faatili, Trinity neutralized a Leigh side that had beaten them at this exact stage the previous season.

Photo: theguardian.com

The hosts controlled the tempo early, though they led by just six points at the break following a try from Leigh’s David Armstrong on the stroke of half-time. Head coach Daryl Powell noted at the interval that his side needed to be more clinical in attacking positions. His players responded immediately after the restart.

Photo: bbc.co.uk

Isaiah Vagana sliced through the Leigh defense to make it 18-6, followed quickly by Faatili’s powerful score that seemingly put the game out of reach. But the contest swung on a disciplinary lapse on the hour mark.

Prop Emre Guler was shown a red card by referee Chris Kendall for lashing out at Leigh’s Owen Trout. Powell later voiced frustration over the decision in his post-match comments to BBC Radio 5 Live, arguing the card was harsh compared to other incidents in the physical encounter.

Metric / Event Wakefield Trinity Leigh Leopards Final Score 26 16 Try Scorers Smoothy, Johnstone, Vagana, Faatili Armstrong, L. Lam, Senior Discipline 1 Red Card (Guler, 60′) Clean discipline sheet Next Opponent Semi-finals (vs. Wigan or Leeds) Season Eliminated

Closing Out the Contest Under Pressure

With a man advantage, Leigh mounted a response. Lachlan Lam scored with 15 minutes remaining to narrow the deficit and test Wakefield’s defensive resolve. But Trinity tightened the proverbial screw, relying on game management and a crucial penalty goal from Max Jowitt to establish a safe buffer.

Highlights | Wakefield Trinity vs Leigh Leopards | 2026 Betfred Super League, Eliminator 1

Innes Senior crossed for a late consolation try for the Leopards, but the damage was already done. Adrian Lam’s side exited the postseason frustrated by unforced errors and a poor start to the second half.

For Wakefield, the historic journey continues. They head into the final four as underdogs against either Wigan or Leeds, but as Powell’s squad has proven throughout their remarkable ascent, writing off Super League’s newest force is a fool’s errand.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.