Irish Animated Series ‘BeddyByes’ Secured for Season 2 by RTÉ and BBC Following Major Deals

Irish-animated preschool series BeddyByes has officially secured a second-series greenlight from RTÉ and the BBC, alongside a sweeping toy and publishing deal. Co-creator Zlata Levkovich states the production team aims for the property to become a cultural cornerstone for Irish children akin to Ludo Studio’s global phenomenon Bluey.

Here is the kicker for industry observers tracking the preschool market: while most regional animation struggles to secure international shelf space beyond domestic broadcasts, BeddyByes is positioning itself as a vertically integrated commercial powerhouse right out of the gate. As kids’ entertainment executives navigate shifting linear and streaming budgets, homegrown creators are increasingly building multi-platform footprints before their second seasons even hit screens.

The Bottom Line

Dual-Network Backing: RTÉ and the BBC have formally commissioned a second series of the Irish-made preschool property.

RTÉ and the BBC have formally commissioned a second series of the Irish-made preschool property. Commercial Expansion: The co-creators have locked down extensive global toy and book licensing deals to mirror top-tier international franchises.

The co-creators have locked down extensive global toy and book licensing deals to mirror top-tier international franchises. Cultural Ambition: Production leadership explicitly targets the domestic cultural footprint achieved by Australian export Bluey.

Mapping the Next Phase of the BeddyByes Franchise Strategy

The journey of BeddyByes from concept to dual-public-service commission highlights a deliberate shift in how European animation houses approach intellectual property development. Securing early commitments from both Ireland’s RTÉ and the UK’s BBC provides a stable foundational broadcast window. But the real financial engine lies in the newly minted merchandising and publishing agreements.

By locking down consumer products alongside the series continuation, the production team is avoiding the traditional lag time that often starves early-stage animation properties of retail revenue. In the current media economy, content spend is increasingly tied to demonstrable ancillary revenue streams. Networks and distributors want proof that a preschool series can move physical goods off shelves and drive digital engagement on-demand.

Project Element Details & Partners Broadcasters RTÉ and the BBC Current Milestone Second series greenlight & merchandising/book deal rollout Stated Aspiration Achieve domestic and international cultural resonance comparable to Ludo Studio’s Bluey

Chasing the Bluey Blueprint in a Crowded Global Market

Invoking comparisons to Bluey is a bold move for any emerging preschool property. The Australian juggernaut, distributed globally by BBC Studios, redefined what a preschool show could achieve in terms of cross-demographic appeal and international merchandising dominance. Yet, the strategy behind BeddyByes relies on a similarly grounded approach to childhood emotional rhythms and bedtime transitions.

Co-creator Zlata Levkovich articulated this ambition clearly, noting the core desire to anchor the series in the daily lives of local families while retaining universal themes. But the commercial reality of competing against established studio giants requires more than just relatable storytelling. It demands robust distribution networks and retail partners willing to gamble on fresh IP.

As the second series moves into production under the joint oversight of RTÉ and the BBC, all eyes will be on how quickly the toy and book lines hit the market. If the execution matches the ambition, BeddyByes could prove that European boutique animation can successfully scale into a global franchise without losing its distinct cultural identity.

What are your thoughts on the new wave of preschool IPs trying to replicate the global merchandising success of Australian exports? Let us know your perspective in the comments below.