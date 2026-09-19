England Fast Bowler Brydon Carse’s Assault Investigation Dropped by Police

England fast bowler Brydon Carse will face no further police action after Derbyshire Police dropped an investigation into an alleged assault in Derby city centre.

Fantasy & Market Impact

International Availability: While cleared by police, Carse remains under scrutiny by the Cricket Regulator and faces an ongoing suspension from the England setup, impacting fast-bowling rotation odds.

The Derby Incident and Police Closure

Initial police intervention saw Carse arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly before being de-arrested once officers took his details.

Footage subsequently circulated on social media showing the England international in handcuffs, surrounded by police.

Squad Omissions and ECB Stance

The fallout from the late-night altercation immediately impacted Carse’s international trajectory. The England and Wales Cricket Board omitted the fast bowler from the second and third Test matches against Pakistan, alongside the subsequent white-ball series against Sri Lanka.

Photo: sports.yahoo.com

England Test captain Joe Root expressed frustration over the disruption, admitting he was deeply “hacked off” by the sequence of events and addressed the dressing room directly. Meanwhile, white-ball head coach Brendon McCullum stated publicly that Carse needed to “get his house in order” before a potential international return.

Current Status and Regulatory Review

Despite being omitted from recent international fixtures, the ECB clarified that Carse technically remained available for selection during the Sri Lanka series squad selection window, though selectors opted for a period of reset. The ECB noted that the omission did not pre-judge ongoing disciplinary matters.

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Recent Developments in the Brydon Carse Investigation Date / Milestone Event Details Status August 23, 2026 Incident at Molly Malones, Derby; arrest and subsequent de-arrest. Completed Late August 2026 Withdrawn from England Test squad against Pakistan; assault inquiry opened. Processed September 2026 Police drop assault investigation; case shifts toward Cricket Regulator review. Closed (Police)

Carse missed Durham’s county fixture against Worcestershire due to reported illness, while the independent Cricket Regulator continues to evaluate the situation. Neither the Regulator nor the ECB have finalized secondary disciplinary outcomes.

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