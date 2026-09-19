Xabi Alonso faces mounting problems as Chelsea’s set-piece woes and lack of goals persist under his management

Chelsea’s Structural Crisis Under Alonso: The Joao Pedro Absence and Set-Piece Vulnerability

Deprived of the dynamic attacking influence of Joao Pedro—who entered the weekend leading the Premier League in goal involvements—Alonso’s side struggled offensively, culminating in a difficult run of results heading into the international break, according to BBC reporting.

Fantasy & Market Impact Tactical Instability: Alonso’s ongoing experimentation with personnel and systems introduces heavy rotation risk across the Chelsea starting XI.

The Anatomy of an Attack Without Joao Pedro

When Joao Pedro is missing from the lineup, Chelsea’s entire attacking architecture shifts. The Brazilian forward entered the weekend boasting three goals and three assists in four appearances, serving as the central hub linking Palmer and Rogers. But against Brentford, that fluidity vanished.

Summer signing Danny Welbeck, at 35 years of age, was introduced to provide support in attack, as detailed by the BBC. Yet, the veteran striker managed only 17 touches before being substituted in the 71st minute, receiving minimal service. Unlike Joao Pedro, who drops deep and engineers his own shooting lanes, Welbeck struggled to influence the match in open play.

Morgan Rogers similarly endured his quietest outing since arriving from Aston Villa. With fellow striker Emmanuel Emegha sidelined by injury and awaiting his club debut, Rogers was eventually pushed up front out of sheer tactical necessity.

Metric / Focus Area Chelsea Status (September 2026) Key Personnel Involved Set-Piece Concessions 23 goals conceded since start of last season (league high) Levi Colwill, Austin MacPhee Attacking Hub Joao Pedro leads squad in early-season goal involvements Joao Pedro, Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers Squad Age Profile Oldest starting XI fielded since May 2023 Danny Welbeck, Emiliano Martinez, Jordan Henderson

Persistent Set-Piece Failures and Defensive Fragility

Beyond the final third, defensive frailties continue to undermine Alonso’s tenure. Chelsea have conceded 23 goals from set-pieces since the start of last season—the worst record in the Premier League. Anthony’s simple header from a corner against Brentford pushed this season’s tally to five.

The club previously appointed Bernardo Cueva from Brentford to fix these structural breakdowns. They replaced him this summer with specialist Austin MacPhee. Yet, the goals keep leaking.

Stand-in captain Levi Colwill offered a blunt assessment to Sky Sports following the fixture: “Not good enough. At times we have been bullied in the box and we definitely need to improve. We have full trust in our set-piece coach and are still adjusting to new ideas, but we need to improve as a team.”

Alonso Confronts Squad Mentality and Consistency

Alonso is attempting to instill a sharper competitive edge within a squad traditionally dogged by questions over mentality. While critics frequently point to a young age profile, Chelsea bucked that trend by fielding their oldest starting XI since May 2023, featuring debutant Jordan Henderson alongside Welbeck and Emiliano Martinez.

Photo: bbc.co.uk

However, maturity has not guaranteed game management. “I would say that we have dropped our consistency and our competitive mentality in the second half. We know that small details can be decisive,” Alonso told Sky Sports after Brentford added two late goals to seal the match.

With Alonso still experimenting with formations and searching for a stable tactical identity, the club enters the international break under intense scrutiny. “It’s not about looking for excuses,” the Spaniard told Sky Sports. “We need to look at each other and know that we have to work and improve because there is still a long way to go.”