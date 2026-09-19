Russia Seizes Control of Nestlé and Auchan Assets in Retaliation Against Hostile Countries

The Kremlin has placed the Russian assets of Nestlé and French retail giant Auchan under temporary state management via a presidential decree signed in September 2026.

Here is the math. While the headlines suggest sweeping confiscations, legal analysts note that the decree does not formally alter equity ownership or constitute an outright nationalization. Yet, historical precedent in Russia dictates that temporary state administration often serves as a stepping stone toward the forced divestment or discounted transfer of Western assets to domestic buyers. For corporate boards in Zurich and Paris, the financial writing is on the wall.

The Bottom Line

Asset Transfer: A presidential decree transferred 16 entities connected to Nestlé, Auchan, FM Logistic, and Leroy Merlin’s former operator (Lemana Pro) to L.E.V. Management.

A presidential decree transferred 16 entities connected to Nestlé, Auchan, FM Logistic, and Leroy Merlin’s former operator (Lemana Pro) to L.E.V. Management. The Operating Vehicle: L.E.V. Management was registered in Moscow in late 2024, carries a minimal statutory capital of 15,000 rubli (approximately €155), and is linked in reports to a Ministry of the Interior general.

L.E.V. Management was registered in Moscow in late 2024, carries a minimal statutory capital of 15,000 rubli (approximately €155), and is linked in reports to a Ministry of the Interior general. Financial Exposure: For Nestlé, Russia now accounts for roughly 1% of total global sales—down from roughly 2% prior to the 2022 invasion—limiting the immediate macroeconomic damage to the parent balance sheet.

Anatomy of a Kremlin Takeover

The operational vehicle chosen for this maneuver is L.E.V. Management. Registered in October 2024 with zero reported operating activity in 2025 public balance sheets, the firm appointed Andrei Krayushkin as general director just one week prior to the decree. Independent investigative outlets have flagged that his credentials match those of a Ministry of the Interior division general, though that link remains unconfirmed independently. But the balance sheet tells a different story regarding scale: with a capitalization of just 15,000 rubli, L.E.V.

Corporate Fallout Across Retail and FMCG

Auchan employs approximately 30,000 workers across 230 points of sale, while Nestlé operates six manufacturing plants and counts roughly 7,000 employees locally. Logistics provider FM Logistic and Lemana Pro—the DIY retailer formerly operating as Leroy Merlin—are similarly snared in the administrative sweep.

Photo: stream24.ilsole24ore.com

Reactions from corporate headquarters have been measured but defensive. In a formal statement, Nestlé confirmed it is evaluating all available options, stating that it remains committed to protecting its legal rights and ensuring operational continuity for local employees. Meanwhile, Auchan Retail Russia reported requesting official clarifications from regulatory authorities, insisting that its stores continue to function normally. Lemana Pro similarly communicated that business operations proceed without immediate interruption, even in the absence of direct formal notification from the state.

Company / Entity Parent Jurisdiction Local Footprint Reported Russian Revenue Share Nestlé Russia / Kuban Switzerland 6 factories, ~7,000 employees ~1% of global sales Auchan Retail Russia France ~230 stores, ~30,000 employees Material domestic hypermarket share Lemana Pro (ex-Leroy Merlin) France (Adeo) DIY home improvement chain Transferred previously to local management FM Logistic (Russian entities) France Two local operating entities Supply chain and warehousing

The Financial Impact on Western Balance Sheets

Market reaction to the decree has been subdued, largely because Western corporations have systematically written down or decoupled their Russian exposures over the past four years. According to Jean-Philippe Bertschy of Swiss investment bank Vontobel, the financial repercussions for Nestlé are contained. Because Russia’s contribution to the food and beverage giant’s top line has shrunk to roughly 1% from an estimated 2% prior to 2022, equity markets view the loss of operational control as a localized write-off rather than a systemic shock.

Photo: it.euronews.com

For French parent groups like Adeo—which previously transferred Leroy Merlin’s local operations to domestic management—the decree highlights the increasing fragility of paper-based exits.

Strategic Outlook for Remaining Western Assets

International legal counsel notes that while formal arbitration avenues exist, enforcement inside Russian jurisdiction remains constrained. Multinationals still holding physical capital in the region face an expiring clock, where voluntary wind-downs are rapidly being replaced by involuntary state stewardship.

Russia prende il controllo dei beni di Nestlé e di aziende francesi

Investors holding positions in exposed European consumer staples must price in the reality that physical assets within Russian borders are effectively stranded capital. The era of orderly corporate exits has given way to administrative fiat, leaving balance sheets to absorb the residual write-downs.