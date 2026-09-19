Best Bay Area Events & Things to Do This Week

As summer fades across Northern California, the Bay Area’s autumn 2026 calendar kicks off with a robust mix of seasonal traditions, outdoor festivals, and cultural happenings. Running through October and beyond, highlights include San Francisco Fleet Week, massive pumpkin patches in Half Moon Bay, immersive light experiences at Grace Cathedral, and lively Oktoberfest block parties.

The Bottom Line Fleet Week Takeover: San Francisco Fleet Week runs from October 4 to 12, 2026, featuring the iconic Blue Angels Air Show scheduled for October 9 through 11.

San Francisco Fleet Week runs from October 4 to 12, 2026, featuring the iconic Blue Angels Air Show scheduled for October 9 through 11. Agritourism Peak: Regional agricultural hubs like Half Moon Bay, Three Nunns Farm, and Cool Patch Pumpkins are hitting peak visitor season with massive corn mazes and pumpkin patches.

Regional agricultural hubs like Half Moon Bay, Three Nunns Farm, and Cool Patch Pumpkins are hitting peak visitor season with massive corn mazes and pumpkin patches. Urban Cultural Nights: Historic venues across the city are hosting standout productions, including The Empire Strips Back at the Victoria Theatre and AURA at Grace Cathedral.

Navigating San Francisco Fleet Week and Waterfront Traditions

Autumn in San Francisco brings some of the year’s clearest weather, with daytime temperatures hovering comfortably between 52 and 72 degrees Fahrenheit through September and October.

The high-octane highlight of the week—the ear-splitting Blue Angels Air Show—will dominate the skies from October 9 through 11. Spectators routinely pack waterfront promenades, piers, and neighborhood hilltops across San Francisco to catch the aerial maneuvers, while the annual parade of ships and dockside ship tours draw crowds to the waterfront and hilltops throughout the city.

Agritourism and the Pumpkin Capital of the World

Beyond the urban core, the broader Bay Area leans heavily into traditional fall agritourism as apple and pumpkin seasons reach their annual zenith. Local orchards throughout the region open their gates for U-Pick harvesting in September and October, drawing families and seasonal decorators alike.

Further south, Half Moon Bay is considered the pumpkin capital of the world, anchoring a regional network of family-friendly farms. Among them, Three Nunns Farm offers dual corn mazes alongside tractor rides and a dedicated farm stand, while Cool Patch Pumpkins continues to draw crowds with its massive, record-holding corn maze design that honors regional farming labor.

Immersive Arts and Evening Entertainment

Indoor and nighttime entertainment shifts toward atmospheric, immersive productions as the evenings draw in. San Francisco’s historic Victoria Theatre is welcoming back the cult-hit Star Wars burlesque production, The Empire Strips Back. The touring show has accumulated over 500,000 tickets sold globally across major markets including Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York.

Selected Major Fall 2026 Bay Area Events and Activities Event Name Location / Venue Timing San Francisco Fleet Week & Air Show Waterfront & City Hilltops Oct 4–12, 2026 (Air Show Oct 9–11) AURA at Grace Cathedral Grace Cathedral, San Francisco Fall 2026 Season Front Street Oktoberfest Block Party Front Street Entertainment Zone, SF Fall 2026 Season The Empire Strips Back Victoria Theatre, San Francisco Fall 2026 Season

For high-contrast visual art, Grace Cathedral is staging AURA, a 45-minute multimedia installation that projects cutting-edge visual displays across the iconic Gothic architecture, set to an original symphonic score. Meanwhile, music lovers can catch intimate Candlelight concerts hosted inside architectural landmarks like St. Ignatius Church and the Four Seasons San Francisco, featuring classical tributes illuminated by hundreds of candles.

Oktoberfest Celebrations and Neighborhood Block Parties

Fall beer culture finds a central stage across the Bay Area through a series of traditional German-inspired celebrations. The Front Street entertainment zone is anchoring local festivities this year by hosting a free outdoor Oktoberfest block party, offering live music, traditional Bavarian food, and seasonal brews in an open-air setting.

Photo: secretsanfrancisco.com

As the regional calendar fills out with ghost tours, historic cemetery walks, and neighborhood harvest fairs, the local events landscape offers a distinct contrast to the summer tourism rush. What local tradition or regional event are you adding to your calendar this season? Let us know in the comments below.