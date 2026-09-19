Smartphone Detects Uranium Using Dual-Metal Probe for Ultrasensitive Detection

A Smartphone-Ready Fluorescent Platform for Uranyl Detection

Researchers have engineered a fluorescent sensing platform called EuZn-PMA that detects uranyl ions at concentrations down to 51 nanomolar by producing a distinct red-to-green color shift. Published in Sustainable Carbon Materials, the system combines europium and zinc within a metal-organic coordination polymer, allowing everyday smartphones to capture and quantify environmental contamination through RGB analysis.

Bridging Benchtop Precision and Field Chemistry

Aquatic environmental monitoring of radioactive and chemically toxic heavy metals has historically required benchtop laboratory spectrometers. According to research published in Sustainable Carbon Materials, the newly engineered EuZn-PMA platform bypasses traditional hardware constraints by pairing europium as a fluorescence signaling center with zinc to regulate structural integrity and strengthen luminescence. Pyromellitic acid, or PMA, serves as the organic ligand providing specific recognition sites for uranyl ions.

Under UV excitation, PMA typically transfers absorbed energy to europium ions to emit a sharp red fluorescence at 616 nanometers. When uranyl ions enter the matrix, they preferentially bind to the carboxylate groups in PMA. This molecular competition disrupts the energy transfer to europium while simultaneously triggering ligand-to-metal charge transfer that generates a secondary green fluorescence signal at 513 nanometers.

“Our goal was to create a sensing system that is not only highly sensitive but also produces an intuitive optical signal that can be interpreted without relying on sophisticated laboratory instruments,” explained corresponding author Suhua Wang of Guangdong University of Petrochemical Technology, as reported by Mirage News.

Ratiometric Calibration Under Variable Lighting

Absolute intensity measurements in field optics often fail due to variable lighting conditions, irregular sample concentrations, or fluctuating smartphone camera exposures. To solve this engineering hurdle, the EuZn-PMA sensor leverages ratiometric detection. By calculating the relationship between the 616nm red emission and the 513nm green emission rather than relying on a single luminous value, the system includes built-in self-calibration.

Laboratory Recovery Metrics and Real-World Water Testing

Laboratory evaluations detailed in the study show that the probe achieves a detection limit of 51 nanomolar, operating across a linear detection range from 0 to 60 micromolar. Interference tests against common competing ions demonstrated solid selectivity. Furthermore, when tested on real-world samples of lake water and seawater spiked with known uranyl concentrations, the team recorded recovery rates ranging from 94.5% to 102.5% with relative standard deviations between 1.9% and 3.9%.

Translating Assays to Consumer Hardware

Translating chemical assays into consumer hardware requires accessible optical evaluation. In this platform, field technicians photograph the fluorescent samples under ultraviolet excitation and process the captured images via a smartphone-based analytical interface. The green-to-red intensity ratio exhibits a strong mathematical correlation with the concentration of uranyl ions present in the liquid.

Photo: brightsurf.com

Despite these promising analytical recovery metrics, the research team notes that complex environmental mixtures containing multi-component interfering substances were not fully simulated in this initial study phase. Future iterations will need to validate sensor performance against more chaotic, chemically polluted real-world matrices before widespread commercial deployment.

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