NASA’s Once-in-a-Century Discovery: McGetchin Crater’s Massive Lunar Cold Spot

Discovered by NASA image-processing specialist Robert Wagner on October 24, 2025, the McGetchin crater measures roughly 222 meters wide and 43 meters deep, marking the largest newly formed lunar impact crater ever identified in the solar system. Formed between April 11 and May 22, 2024, the impact generated a mysterious thermal anomaly stretching kilometers beyond its rim.

The Artifact in the Global Lunar Map

Data comparisons do not always reveal clean signals. When analyzing global lunar imagery, shifting shadows and varying solar angles regularly generate visual noise that can trick automated detection software. According to Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera data processed by Robert Wagner, separating genuine surface modifications from lighting artifacts requires stacking multiple observations. Unchanged terrain appears neutral gray in these comparative stacks, while genuine surface disturbances stand out starkly.

In late 2025, one specific anomaly caught the analyst’s attention: a bright patch surrounded by a distinct dark halo. This signature indicated an energetic surface disruption rather than a mere photographic anomaly. Subsequent imaging captured by the Narrow-Angle Camera provided the high-resolution geometry needed to confirm the structure as a fresh impact site.

McGetchin Crater Specifications: Diameter: Approximately 222 meters (roughly equivalent to two American football fields)

Approximately 222 meters (roughly equivalent to two American football fields) Depth: 43 meters

43 meters Formation Window: April 11 to May 22, 2024 (identified October 24, 2025; announced September 2026)

April 11 to May 22, 2024 (identified October 24, 2025; announced September 2026) Nomenclature: Approved by the International Astronomical Union in May 2026, honoring American geologist and planetary scientist Thomas R. McGetchin.

Decoding the Seven-Kilometer Thermal Anomaly

SpaceEyeNews reports that while the visible crater spans just over two hundred meters, its thermal signature extends kilometers beyond the physical rim. Instruments like the Diviner Lunar Radiometer Experiment measured this shift, recording ground that becomes noticeably colder at night compared to the surrounding undisturbed highlands.

Researchers can now study how a single high-velocity impact modifies the thermal properties of lunar dust and rock at depth.

Rarity and the Statistics of Modern Impacts

NASA estimates place the recurrence interval for an impact of this scale at roughly once per century, though averages provide no predictable schedule. While ancient impacts dominate the lunar highlands, capturing a pristine, contemporary formation with high-resolution “before and after” telemetry is exceptionally rare.