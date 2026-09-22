iPhone 18 Pro Outperforms Samsung and Google in DxOMark Camera Test

The Apple iPhone 18 Pro has captured the second-place spot in DxOMark smartphone camera testing, outperforming flagships from Samsung and Google. Powered by the A20 Pro chip and featuring a mechanical variable aperture, the device retails starting at 1,449 euros in Germany amid broader hardware price increases across the consumer electronics sector.

Optomechanical Breakthroughs and DxOMark Performance Ratings

Apple has restructured its mobile optics architecture. According to independent laboratory testing by DxOMark published in September 2026, the iPhone 18 Pro secures a high-ranking position just behind the Huawei Pura 80 Ultra. The system achieves this through a newly integrated physical variable aperture lens. Unlike traditional computational photography models that rely heavily on software heuristics to calculate depth maps—frequently blurring fine details like eyeglass frames or delicate plant stems—the hardware utilizes a true mechanical aperture switch. TechRadar highlights this optical shift as a critical differentiator for portrait capture and group shots, ensuring subjects in background rows remain sharply focused.

Low-light performance has also advanced without aggressive noise-reduction artifacts. Independent lab evaluators note that twilight and night scenes preserve intricate luminance details while maintaining natural skin tones without heavy post-processing overlays. Video stabilization hardware handles high-frequency hand tremors during rapid walking motions, maintaining steady frame-to-frame alignment.

Silicon Efficiency and Market Positioning

Beneath the chassis, the device introduces the A20 Pro SoC (System on a Chip). In hardware reviews by Marques Brownlee, the processor is categorized as an iterative “S-year” internal upgrade focusing heavily on thermal efficiency and power delivery. The architectural gains translate into extended battery endurance under load, though the physical chassis design remains largely consistent with prior generations. Brownlee notes that users holding an iPhone 16 Pro or iPhone 17 Pro face a modest incentive to upgrade unless specific camera mechanics or battery longevity are immediate priorities.

Pricing reflects broader macroeconomic constraints in the semiconductor supply chain. This pricing trajectory mirrors inflation across consumer hardware markets, affecting categories from high-end smartphones to gaming hardware like the PlayStation 5.

European Market Share Dynamics and Counterpoint Research Data

Hardware competitiveness arrives as Apple solidifies its market position across Europe. Data released by Counterpoint Research for the final quarter indicates that Apple captured a 33 percent share of the European smartphone market, up from 31 percent in the corresponding period of the previous year. iPhone unit sales grew by seven percent, driven largely by sustained demand for the iPhone 17 series.

Photo: computerworld.ch

Rival manufacturers experienced diverging trajectories in the same fiscal window. Samsung secured a 29 percent market share, representing a four percent volume increase compared to 28 percent previously. Xiaomi faced a six percent decline in sales volume, dropping its regional share to 16 percent. Lower-tier market participants occupied fractional positions: Honor reached four percent following an 18 percent sales increase, while Realme contracted by 21 percent to settle at a three percent market share as the broader regional market expanded by a marginal two percent.

Market analysts project a challenging sales environment moving forward. Persistent chip shortages and escalating device manufacturing costs are expected to suppress upgrade cycles across the continent throughout the remainder of the year.