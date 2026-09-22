Martha’s Rule Expanded to All A&E Departments Across England

Martha’s rule, which lets NHS patients, staff and relatives request a review of their care, is expanding to every Accident and Emergency (A&E) department in England by March 2028, following a successful multi-trust pilot and preliminary survival statistics.

Health officials announced the widespread rollout after data revealed that hospital helplines received over 10,000 calls during the first 16 months of the nationwide scheme, potentially saving 446 lives. Named after 13-year-old Martha Mills, who tragically died of sepsis in 2021 after her clinical deterioration went unaddressed, the policy transforms passive observation into active, patient-led intervention across acute medical settings.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway What is Martha’s Rule? A formalized escalation protocol allowing patients, loved ones, and hospital staff to trigger an immediate clinical review by an independent medical team if a patient’s condition worsens and they feel unheard.

A formalized escalation protocol allowing patients, loved ones, and hospital staff to trigger an immediate clinical review by an independent medical team if a patient’s condition worsens and they feel unheard. Where does it apply now? Following implementation in inpatient wards and maternity units, the framework is now launching across every emergency department and waiting room in England, with full rollout targeted for March 2028.

Following implementation in inpatient wards and maternity units, the framework is now launching across every emergency department and waiting room in England, with full rollout targeted for March 2028. Why does it matter clinically?

The Clinical Imperative: Mitigating Failure to Rescue

<>

According to figures highlighted by NHS England, the initial 16-month rollout across adult and children’s wards yielded more than 10,000 calls to hospital-run helplines. These interactions directly facilitated thousands of critical interventions, including emergency transfers to intensive care units (ICUs) and the prompt administration of life-saving therapeutics. Prof Aidan Fowler, director of patient safety at NHS England, emphasized the urgency of this expansion, stating: “A&Es see some of our most vulnerable patients, so the ability to raise concerns about deterioration quickly and trigger a rapid review of care is essential.”

From Personal Tragedy to National Policy

The systemic shift is the direct result of tireless campaigning by Merope Mills, a senior editor at the Guardian, and Paul Laity, following the preventable death of their daughter Martha in 2021. A coroner’s inquest confirmed that Martha would likely have survived a severe bicycle accident had she been transferred to intensive care at King’s College Hospital in London when her condition first began to spiral downward. Her parents’ advocacy exposed critical communication gaps between medical teams and families, driving institutional reforms that empower laypeople as active components of the patient safety matrix.

Building upon the foundational adult and pediatric ward rollout, the initiative expanded into maternity and neonatal units in June, granting pregnant women and parents an explicit mechanism to challenge maternity care pathways. The subsequent A&E expansion follows an eight-month pilot program across seven NHS trusts. During this trial period, 69 distinct calls were logged in emergency departments, successfully prompting urgent surgical interventions and rapid intensive care transfers.

Implementation Phase Target Setting Operational Mechanism Phase 1 (2024) Inpatient Adult & Children’s Wards Dedicated helpline for rapid review by an alternate medical team. Phase 2 (Mid-2026) Maternity & Neonatal Units Second-opinion rights for maternal and neonatal care pathways. Phase 3 (2026–2028) Emergency Departments & A&E Waiting Rooms Urgent escalation pathways for fast-paced, high-vulnerability triage environments.

Pathways Forward for Patient Safety

With a phased rollout scheduled for completion by March 2028, NHS England and health sector leaders like Matthew Hopkins, acute and ambulance director at the NHS Alliance, are working to ensure hospitals nationwide have the logistical backing to support these helplines. By institutionalizing the right to a second opinion, the NHS is fundamentally reshaping the patient-physician dynamic, proving that listening to families is one of our most potent clinical tools in the ongoing fight to eliminate preventable hospital deaths.

Photo: europesays.com

References