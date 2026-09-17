Dolly Parton Posthumously Accepts Americana Lifetime Achievement Award in Final Video Message

Dolly Parton was posthumously awarded the Americana Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2026 Americana Honors & Awards on Wednesday, Sept. 16. Recorded prior to her passing at age 80 on Aug. 25, a heartfelt video message from the late music icon celebrated her roots in Appalachian music and her lasting cultural impact.

The Bottom Line:

The Honor: Dolly Parton received the Americana Lifetime Achievement Award posthumously during the September 2026 ceremony.

Dolly Parton received the Americana Lifetime Achievement Award posthumously during the September 2026 ceremony. The Message: Organizers shared a pre-taped acceptance video where Parton reflected on her 1997 album Hungry Again and her acoustic roots.

Organizers shared a pre-taped acceptance video where Parton reflected on her 1997 album Hungry Again and her acoustic roots. The Tribute: Friend Emmylou Harris delivered opening remarks, while Brandi Carlile and I’m with Her performed Parton’s “Coat of Many Colors.”

Remembering a Global Icon at the 2026 Americana Honors

The music community gathered to remember a titan on Wednesday, Sept. 16, at the 2026 Americana Honors & Awards. The ceremony featured a poignant tribute to Dolly Parton, who died at the age of 80 on Aug. 25 following a brief battle with cancer. Rather than letting her passing leave a silence in the room, event organizers shared a pre-recorded acceptance message from the legend herself, capturing her trademark warmth and wit for an audience of peers and fans.

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In her acceptance video, Parton addressed her deep connection to the genre that shaped her early years in the Smoky Mountains. “Well, hey, it’s Dolly. I’m honored to be receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Americana Music Association,” Parton said in the footage. She detailed how roots music drew her back to East Tennessee in 1997 to write and record her album Hungry Again, a project that catalyzed a string of acoustic and bluegrass records. “Now, new fans discovered these albums, new Americana music communities embraced them, and now looking back at it all, I see this era of my career as a musical renaissance of sorts,” she added, closing her message with the sentiment, “Just know that I will always love you.”

Emmylou Harris and the Celebration of a Multifaceted Legacy

Before the video played, Emmylou Harris took the stage to deliver a moving tribute detailing Parton’s trajectory. Harris, 79, highlighted Parton’s early days starting in 1967 as a featured singer alongside Porter Wagoner, emphasizing that Parton was never content playing the sidekick. “She wanted more and she deserved more, and she set out to get it always, always on her own terms,” Harris told the audience.

Photo: aol.com

Harris praised Parton’s ability to bridge country roots, pop stardom, and global cultural influence, noting her achievements across television, film, and songwriting. Beyond her artistic output, Harris acknowledged Parton’s philanthropic efforts, including the establishment of Dollywood, the Imagination Library, the My People Fund, and her financial contributions toward COVID-19 vaccine research. Quoting Parton’s philosophy—“If you don’t like the road you’re walking, start paving another one”—Harris reminded attendees how the late icon encouraged everyone to carve their own paths.

Milestones and Tributes at the Americana Honors

Event Detail Fact / Participant Award Presented Americana Lifetime Achievement Award (Posthumous) Ceremony Date Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026 Key Speakers & Performers Emmylou Harris, Brandi Carlile, and I’m with Her Tribute Song “Coat of Many Colors”

Following Parton’s broadcasted message, the evening transitioned into a musical homage. Brandi Carlile and the band I’m with Her took the stage to deliver a rendition of Parton’s “Coat of Many Colors.” As Harris noted during her opening remarks, Parton’s presence continues to resonate through the artists she inspired, proving that the rhinestones she scattered along her path remain visible to all who follow.

Dolly Parton's Legacy: Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award at Americana Music Awards

What are your favorite memories of Dolly Parton’s musical evolution and her impact on roots music? Share your thoughts in the comments below.