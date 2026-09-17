The Traitors’ Lands Massive Three-Season Renewal at Peacock

Peacock has officially secured streaming history by handing out a massive three-season renewal to its hit reality competition series The Traitors, taking the Emmy-winning juggernaut all the way through an eighth season. The multi-season pickup arrives on the heels of a dominant awards season sweep and viewership numbers for the streamer.

The Bottom Line The Big Milestone: Peacock extended The Traitors through Season 8 in a simultaneous three-season order.

Peacock extended The Traitors through Season 8 in a simultaneous three-season order. Awards Glory: The series swept all seven categories it was nominated for at the Emmys, including Outstanding Reality Competition Program.

The series swept all seven categories it was nominated for at the Emmys, including Outstanding Reality Competition Program. Audience Growth: Season 4 viewership surged 72% over Season 3, cementing its status as a top-tier performer for NBCUniversal.

Inside the Peacock Renewal

According to Variety, the order guarantees the Scottish Highlands-set competition will remain a cornerstone of the platform’s unscripted slate for the foreseeable future. Season 4 wrapped earlier this year, while Season 5 is already slated to debut on Peacock in 2027.

Here is the kicker: the greenlight comes directly after a night at the Emmy Awards. The format didn’t just win; it swept. The series captured all seven trophies it was nominated for, a 7-for-7 victory that included the prize for Outstanding Reality Competition Program. Meanwhile, host Alan Cumming clinched his third consecutive win for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program, cementing his theatrical yet razor-sharp persona as the beating heart of the franchise.

Crunching the Numbers Behind the Castle Walls

Streaming platforms rarely broadcast their exact internal metrics, but the public data released for this franchise tells a story of growth. Per Peacock and Nielsen data cited by Variety, the fourth season of the deception-heavy game show pulled in numbers that outpaced everything that came before it, boasting a 72% jump in viewership compared to Season 3.

NBCUniversal is wasting no time capitalizing on that momentum either, expanding the ecosystem with the linear broadcast debut of The Traitors: New Blood on NBC, with next-day streaming rolling out on Peacock.

The Traitors: Key Milestone Metrics Metric / Milestone Details Current Renewal Status Renewed through Season 8 (3-season pickup) Recent Emmy Dominance 7 wins out of 7 nominations Viewership Growth Season 4 up 72% over Season 3 (per Peacock/Nielsen) Upcoming Schedule Season 5 scheduled to debut in 2027

The Streaming Economics of Multi-Season Confidence

Why do massive three-season orders matter in the current media landscape? Shows like The Traitors—produced by Studio Lambert and devised by IDTV and RTL—function as year-round tentpoles.

Photo: variety.com

Executive producer and host Alan Cumming, alongside fellow executive producers Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Sam Rees-Jones, Rosie Franks, Tim Harcourt, Jack Burgess, and Darrell Olsen, have built a format that translates effortlessly across demographics. As the castle doors stay open for years to come, the real question is how many more Faithful can fall before someone finally figures out how to banish the Traitors for good.