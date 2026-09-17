Hendrick Motorsports Bringing Back Iconic Neon Yellow Numbers for 2027

Hendrick Motorsports will return its entire Cup Series and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series fleet to traditional neon yellow car numbers starting in the 2027 season. The livery shift revives the visual identity behind NASCAR’s most dominant championship eras.

A Nod to Championship Pedigree

No team in NASCAR history has more wins and championships than Hendrick Motorsports. The organization has racked up 323 Cup races and 15 Cup Series championships, setting the benchmark across the modern era. Much of that silverware was hoisted under the neon glow of bright yellow door numbers.

Jimmie Johnson’s five consecutive titles from 2006 to 2010 were stamped with a neon yellow No. 48 on the flank of his Chevrolet. Jeff Gordon secured all four of his Cup crowns with the yellow No. 24, and Chase Elliott maintained that lineage when he claimed his lone title in 2020. But the tape tells a different story regarding how these colors slowly disappeared from the weekly grid.

Over recent years, the organization phased out the vibrant hue across most of its entries. William Byron’s No. 24 served as the primary exception, occasionally sporting the classic look—including during his back-to-back Daytona 500 victories in 2024 and 2025.