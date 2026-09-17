Rajah & Tann at 50: Driving Global IP Growth via Singapore

Rajah & Tann Singapore marked its golden jubilee on September 10, 2026, celebrating five decades of legal practice with a gala dinner that highlighted the firm’s evolution into a regional powerhouse.

From Local Practice to Regional Powerhouse

Today, the regional network spans Southeast Asia and China, comprising more than 1,000 fee earners.

Speaking with Asia Business Law Journal, Rajah & Tann Singapore managing partner Ng Kim Beng reflected on the firm’s trajectory. “Reaching our 50th anniversary is a tremendously significant milestone. It reflects the contributions of successive generations of lawyers and staff who have helped build Rajah & Tann Singapore into the firm it is today,” Ng stated.

Ng also emphasized the core values that sustained the firm through its half-century growth. “One of our most important achievements is that we have grown from a relatively small firm into an established presence in Singapore’s legal landscape, while preserving the collegiality, mutual respect and sense of community that have always defined us. That is something I believe is both rare and worth cherishing,” he added.

Philanthropic Commitments and Anniversary Initiatives

To commemorate its 50th anniversary, Rajah & Tann announced three major community initiatives during its milestone celebrations. These include donations totaling SGD650,000 (USD512,000) aimed at promoting legal education and supporting children with developmental needs.

In addition to financial contributions, the firm committed to a two-year pledge to deliver pro bono legal workshops and guidance to charities and other non-profit organizations.

The Singapore Gateway and Global IP Expansion

Looking to the future, Ng outlined international ambitions for the firm. “Looking ahead, our ambition is to continue strengthening our standing and, in time, to become a truly global name,” he told Asia Business Law Journal.

Leadership and Continuity

The anniversary gala brought together key figures from across the firm’s leadership structure, including Lee Eng Beng SC, chair of Rajah & Tann Asia; Ng Kim Beng; deputy managing partners Kelvin Poon SC and Abdul Jabbar Bin Karam Din; alongside partners V Bala, Evelyn Wee, and Desmond Wee. They were joined by Murali Pillai SC, Senior Minister of State for Law and Transport.

This leadership bench oversees an operation that continues to adapt to shifting economic demands.

The Road Ahead for Regional Jurisprudence

As Rajah & Tann enters its sixth decade, the firm faces a transforming legal market. By leveraging Singapore’s legal infrastructure, the firm appears well-positioned to bridge regional markets and global clients.

Photo: law.asia

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