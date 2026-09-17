Kawhi Leonard Opens Up About Return to Toronto Raptors

Kawhi Leonard Explains Why He Isn’t Championship Chasing in Toronto Return

Kawhi Leonard is back in the “6,” bringing a dramatic chapter of NBA roster maneuvering to a close while reshaping the future of the Toronto Raptors. In a nine-minute clip published on the team’s documentary-style YouTube series Open Gym, the forward opened up about his legacy, his family’s ties to the city, and his reasons for returning to the franchise he led to an NBA title in 2019.

“I’m not really championship chasing. … I didn’t want to put on a thousand jerseys,” Leonard said in the video, addressing his legacy. “This city took a liking to my family, and I took a liking to this city. I really liked it. My son was born here, and he’s been asking me forever when he’s going to come back. Now he’s back, and he’s able to see it rather than me tell him the great stories that happened.”

The Anatomy of a High-Stakes Return

The path back to Toronto required navigating league scrutiny. Leonard arrives with just one year remaining on his deal, though the Raptors are reportedly enthusiastic about offering him an extension ahead of his upcoming free agency. This trade follows seven injury- and controversy-plagued seasons with the LA Clippers, a tenure capped by a salary-cap circumvention scandal.

The fallout from that investigation cost the Clippers five first-round draft picks. Leonard himself received a $700,000 fine from the league with no additional suspension. Fearing the NBA might nullify Leonard’s contract, the Raptors temporarily froze the trade agreement struck on June 30 until the league’s probe officially concluded. Had the league voided the deal, Toronto would have lost the players and draft picks surrendered in the trade without securing Leonard.

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With the investigation behind him, Leonard expressed gratitude for his initial stint in 2018–19, where he averaged a career-high 26.6 points during the regular season before elevating to 30.5 points and 9.1 rebounds across 24 playoff games to capture the franchise’s first-ever championship and his second Finals MVP. “This city always gave me love and showed support from everybody. I’m happy that they love what I did here,” Leonard stated. “I gave this city everything. I was coming in that year injured, and I just gave them my all. Hopefully they embrace me back and (I) give them all again, and we can make something special happen once again.”

Laying the Groundwork With Rajaković and Barnes

As the Raptors integrate their acquisition, team leadership is already leaning into the cultural fit. During the Open Gym segment, Bobby Webster, the Raptors’ top basketball decision-maker, referenced Leonard’s high school exclamation by joking “Board man gets paid” after an apparent phone call with the forward.

Photo: nytimes.com

Leonard also addressed the locker room hierarchy in a conversation with coach Darko Rajaković, pointing specifically to Scottie Barnes, who finished fifth in 2025–26 Defensive Player of the Year voting and earned a spot on the All-Defense Second Team. “If it’s Scottie’s team, it’s his team,” Leonard told Rajaković. “I want to do whatever it takes to help you guys.”

Le retour de Kawhi Leonard chez les Toronto Raptors | Open Gym présenté par Bell

Rajaković and Leonard share a historical connection through the San Antonio Spurs. Rajaković noted during the documentary that he was working in the Spurs’ draft room in 2011 when the franchise traded guard George Hill for the draft pick used to select Leonard. Looking at the current roster, Leonard expressed optimism about the team’s trajectory. “You know I’m competitive. I think we’ve got a great chance. This group played great last year. I watched them a lot,” Leonard said. “You’ve got Scottie Barnes, (he) showed his talents over the past two, three years. He’s become an All-Star. He’s going to be a problem this next coming year. I love the young guy (Collin Murray-Boyles). He brings a lot of energy to the team, shows relentlessness on the court, not scared of nobody.”

Looking Ahead to a New Era in Toronto

While Leonard avoided discussing the cap-circumvention investigation that dominated the final year of his Clippers tenure, his focus remains firmly fixed on on-court chemistry.

Whether this reunion yields another deep playoff run in the Eastern Conference remains one of the season’s most compelling storylines. How do you see Leonard fitting alongside Scottie Barnes and this young Raptors core? Let us know your thoughts below.