Dacia Hipster: Affordable City EV Set for Production with €11,000 Price Tag

Dacia, the budget brand owned by Renault (EPA: RNO), has officially cleared its ultra-basic Dacia Hipster electric vehicle for mass production, targeting a base price of approximately €11,000. Set to launch production next year in China, the model utilizes a 15 kWh battery and falls under the L7e quadricycle category.

The Production Blueprint and Cost Structure

The manufacturing blueprint shifts execution to China, utilizing the exact facility that previously produced the first-generation Dacia Spring. According to reports from Autocar citing sources close to the project, the vehicle development originated entirely from scratch. Dacia brand head Katrin Adt previously noted a targeted timeline of 18 months from approval to full-scale manufacturing, keeping the program on a rapid commercial trajectory.

Here is the math on the vehicle architecture: the Hipster is engineered to fit strictly within the L7e category for heavy quadricycles. This designation caps maximum power output at 15 kW, restricts top speed to 90 km/h, and limits the vehicle’s dry mass to 450 kg excluding the battery pack.

Understanding European Regulatory Frameworks and Tariffs

The decision to build the vehicle in China while targeting a European consumer base introduces complex regulatory mechanics. The upcoming European Union subsidy program, provisionally titled Small Affordable Cars, aims to stimulate domestic EV adoption. However, structural rules dictate that these financial benefits apply exclusively to passenger cars in the M1 category and commercial vehicles in the N1 category.

Because the Dacia Hipster is classified as an L7e quadricycle, it bypasses the M1 and N1 classification criteria entirely. This regulatory boundary explains why the brand can manufacture the vehicle in an overseas plant without factoring in the standard compliance pathways required for passenger car subsidies. The vehicle design features compact dimensions measuring 3.00 meters in length, 1.55 meters in width, and 1.53 meters in height. Cargo capacity stands at 70 liters, expanding to 500 liters once the rear seat configuration is folded flat.

Operational Metrics and Urban Utility

Urban mobility metrics informed the vehicle’s functional range and charging requirements during the conceptual phase. Internal usage projections indicate the model requires only two charging sessions per week, calculated against an assumed average daily commute of approximately 40 kilometers typical for drivers in urban French markets.

The Bottom Line Pricing Target: The Dacia Hipster is structured to retail around €11,000, positioning it near the absolute floor of the European electric vehicle market.

The Dacia Hipster is structured to retail around €11,000, positioning it near the absolute floor of the European electric vehicle market. Manufacturing Footprint: Production initiates next year in China within the plant formerly dedicated to the initial-generation Spring model.

Production initiates next year in China within the plant formerly dedicated to the initial-generation Spring model. Regulatory Classification: Operating as an L7e quadricycle with a 15 kW power limit and 15 kWh battery, the vehicle sits outside traditional M1 passenger car subsidy frameworks.