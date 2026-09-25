UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center Earns NCI Redesignation as Top Cancer Center

The University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center has secured its redesignation as an NCI Comprehensive Cancer Center, preserving its status among the top 3.8% of cancer centers nationwide. Awarded by the National Cancer Institute, the elite designation underscores the facility’s extensive clinical trials, research output, and specialized care delivery across New Mexico.

Operating as the official cancer center of New Mexico, the Albuquerque-based facility remains the only NCI-designated cancer center within a 500-mile radius. The rigorous five-year review evaluated patient care outcomes, population-based research, and statewide healthcare outreach. Led by Director and CEO Yolanda Sanchez, PhD, the institution manages care for more than 51% of the state’s diagnosed cancer patients, bridging critical gaps in regional oncology access.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

NCI Comprehensive Status: This label means the center meets the highest federal standards for rigorous laboratory research, clinical trials, and patient survival outcomes.

This label means the center meets the highest federal standards for rigorous laboratory research, clinical trials, and patient survival outcomes. Geographic Reach: As the sole NCI-designated center in New Mexico and a 500-mile radius, it provides local patients access to specialized therapies that would otherwise require out-of-state travel.

As the sole NCI-designated center in New Mexico and a 500-mile radius, it provides local patients access to specialized therapies that would otherwise require out-of-state travel. Clinical Trial Access: Patients gain direct entry into trials testing novel therapies, including cancer genome sequencing.

Evaluating Regional Exposure and Environmental Carcinogens

Beyond traditional oncology care, the UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center focuses heavily on regional epidemiological threats, particularly environmental carcinogens prevalent in rural and American Indian communities. Populations across New Mexico face distinct exposure risks to heavy metals including arsenic, uranium, cadmium, molybdenum, and mercury, alongside combustion particles and microplastics. The state's high desert location and prolonged ultraviolet radiation exposure—exceeding 300 days of sunshine annually—contribute to elevated skin cancer incidence rates.

To quantify and track these regional health disparities, the center recently completed development of the CRIIS platform, a fully integrated cancer informatics resource launched in June 2025. Maintained through the Bioinformatics & Data Science Shared Resource, this database aggregates deidentified demographic, socioeconomic, and geographic characteristics alongside smoking habits, obesity markers, and screening behaviors. By synthesizing these variables, researchers can better target preventive interventions for communities facing disproportionate mortality and disease burden.

Clinical Infrastructure and Research Funding Metrics

During fiscal year 2026, the center delivered specialized care to more than 14,000 individual patients, translating to over 105,000 ambulatory clinic visits alongside inpatient hospitalizations at UNM Hospital. Clinical trial participation remains a cornerstone of the facility’s operations; 1,845 patients enrolled across 189 distinct cancer clinical trials. These studies evaluate novel prevention strategies alongside advanced genomic profiling.

Clinical Metric (FY2026) Reported Figure Total Patients Treated More than 14,000 Ambulatory Clinic Visits More than 105,000 Active Clinical Trials 189 trials Clinical Trial Participants 1,845 patients Affiliated Cancer Research Faculty 123 faculty members Competitive Grant Funding (2025) $30.5 million

The facility’s clinical faculty comprises 136 specialists, spanning adult and pediatric hematologists, medical oncologists, gynecologic oncologists, radiation oncologists, and surgical specialists. Supported by more than 600 oncology-focused nurses, pharmacists, nutritionists, navigators, psychologists, and social workers, the team partners with statewide community health systems to extend clinical trials closer to patients’ homes. Financial backing for this vast infrastructure is anchored by the National Cancer Institute of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number P30CA118100, with Yolanda Sanchez serving as Principal Investigator. In 2025 alone, affiliated research faculty secured $30.5 million in federal and private grants.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

The Path Forward for New Mexico Oncology

With its federal redesignation secured, the UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center continues to expand its educational pipeline, having trained more than 750 high school, undergraduate, graduate, and postdoctoral fellows since 2020. By aligning rigorous laboratory discovery with community-guided public health initiatives, the center maintains its mandate to drive measurable improvements in cancer survival and prevention across the Southwest.

Together, We CAN | UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center

References

National Cancer Institute. NCI-Designated Cancer Centers. National Institutes of Health.

University of New Mexico Health Sciences. National Cancer Institute Designation | Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute formal medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Patients seeking specific oncologic evaluations should consult a licensed healthcare provider.