Google Android Dev Summit 2026 to feature Android 18 graphics

Google is bringing back the Android Dev Summit on October 28–29, 2026, marking the first focused developer conference for the platform since 2022.

The Return of the Summit and Core Tracks

After a three-year break since the last dedicated developer event in 2022, Google’s Android leadership is returning to an in-person and satellite format. The two-day programming is structured around four distinct conference tracks: AI experiences, Android XR, Apps foundation, and Tools and performance. Attendees at the Mountain View headquarters and the London “Extended” event will hear directly from Android leadership during the opening keynote regarding platform updates and architectural roadmaps.

This return comes at a time when the release mechanics of Android have shifted away from traditional developer previews in favor of the Canary channel. Yet, the 2026 agenda brings our very first mention of Android 18, signaling an aggressive feature-planning cycle.

Android 18 and Jetpack Compose Graphics Overhaul

Among the scheduled sessions, one stands out for its specific focus on next-generation rendering: “Elevate your apps with the latest graphics features in Jetpack Compose and Android 18.” The session description promises a deep dive into building complex visual effects like mesh gradients and progressive blurs, utilizing the powerful new graphics features arriving in Android 18.

Google’s engineering teams intend to demonstrate how developers can integrate these heavier visual effects while maintaining strict frame rates and battery life conservation. Mentioning Android 18 in late October 2026 arrives notably early in the typical yearly cycle, especially given that past cycles like Android 16 testing began around November in prior years.

AI Orchestration and Android XR

Beyond graphics, artificial intelligence and spatial computing dominate the newly published schedule. The AI experiences track highlights deep integration with Gemini, Search, and the broader Android intelligence system. Sessions will instruct developers on how agents like Gemini can orchestrate tasks across multiple applications using the Android Context Engine for proactive user experiences.

Photo: guavy.com

Simultaneously, the Android XR track addresses spatial application design, while specialized hardware integration sessions focus on building audio-first experiences for intelligent eyewear powered by Gemini Nano 4.