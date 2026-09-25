Hungary has formally informed Brussels that it will reduce its request under the European Union’s Security Action For Europe (SAFE) defence loan programme to €5.4 billion. Announced by European Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier, the revised figure represents less than half of the €16.4 billion originally sought by former Prime Minister Viktor Orbán before his successor, Péter Magyar, took office in April.

The Bottom Line The Capital Shift: Hungary lowered its SAFE defence loan application significantly, dropping from €16.4 billion to €5.4 billion under Prime Minister Péter Magyar.

Hungary lowered its SAFE defence loan application significantly, dropping from €16.4 billion to €5.4 billion under Prime Minister Péter Magyar. Broader European Trends: Italy similarly scaled back its formal request to €8 billion, down roughly half from the €14.9 billion originally anticipated by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s administration.

Italy similarly scaled back its formal request to €8 billion, down roughly half from the €14.9 billion originally anticipated by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s administration. Programmatic Framework: Both nations are navigating the EU’s €150 billion SAFE envelope, which mandates that at least 65% of acquired weapon system values originate within the EU, EEA, EFTA, or Ukraine.

Auditing the Shift in Budapest When the European Commission established the SAFE low-interest loan scheme to bolster continental military readiness, the initial allocations reflected the political priorities of outgoing administrations. Former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s initial €16.4 billion bid faced pushback following the transition of power. Péter Magyar, who assumed office in April, reviewed the original proposal over alleged corruption risks linked to the previous government. European Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier confirmed that Brussels maintained a flexible stance throughout the transition, noting that incoming authorities were given the necessary latitude to assess the current situation. The resulting €5.4 billion request aligns with the decision to take less than what was initially allocated to Hungary.

Comparative Sovereign Allocations Across the Bloc Hungary is not isolated in its capital reduction. Italy finalized its stance on the same day, formally submitting an €8 billion request under the SAFE programme. That figure is roughly half of the €14.9 billion initially anticipated under Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Negotiations between Rome and Brussels involved months of discussions before arriving at the finalized €8 billion threshold. Member State Original Anticipated Allocation Revised Formal Request Percentage Adjustment Hungary €16.4 billion €5.4 billion Revised Italy €14.9 billion €8 billion Revised Rather than absorbing maximum available debt under the Readiness 2030 framework—which seeks to mobilize up to €800 billion in cumulative defense spending by the end of the decade—governments are scaling commitments.

Regulatory Constraints and Sourcing Mandates Participation in the SAFE scheme carries structural conditions that influence borrowing decisions. The facility operates with a total funding envelope of €150 billion distributed across 19 participating member states. However, accessing these low-interest loans requires adherence to localized supply chain rules. Photo: bgnes.com Under the guidelines of the Readiness 2030 initiative, at least 65% of the financial value of any acquired weapon system must originate from an EU member state, Ukraine, or a country belonging to the European Economic Area (EEA) or European Free Trade Association (EFTA). Only the remaining 35% may flow to third-country suppliers.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.