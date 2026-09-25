Mike Evans Injury Update: 49ers WR Status for Week 3 vs. Cardinals

As the San Francisco 49ers prepare for a critical Week 3 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, September 27, 2026, the status of veteran wide receiver Mike Evans has dominated the team’s practice week. Dealing with a hip injury sustained during the Week 2 victory over the Miami Dolphins, Evans enters the weekend listed as questionable on the official injury report.

Managing a Depleted Receiving Corps Ahead of the Cardinals Matchup

Head coach Kyle Shanahan initially eased concerns immediately after the Miami game, noting that the injury was not severe and that Evans could have returned if game situations demanded it. However, the official injury report created immediate anxiety at Levi’s Stadium when Evans was marked as a non-participant for both Wednesday and Thursday sessions. San Francisco is already dealing with a heavily depleted pass-catching depth chart, making every available weapon crucial for quarterback Brock Purdy.

The wider receiving room faces mounting attrition. Demarcus Robinson is currently sidelined with an ankle injury, Christian Kirk resides on injured reserve, and De’Zhaun Stribling is also out due to an ankle issue. With those absences testing the roster’s limits, securing Evans on the active game-day roster takes on heightened urgency for the 49ers offense.

Practice Progression and Optimism Heading into Sunday

Despite missing the first two official team practices of the week, encouraging visual signs emerged on Thursday. Evans was spotted on the sidelines running routes without pads, signaling functional progress in his recovery. Bolstering that optimism, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that there was a “good chance” the veteran receiver would practice and ultimately play against Arizona, describing the issue as something that “does not seem to be major.”

The final injury report released Friday confirmed a limited participation designation for Evans, capping a week where the team carefully managed his workload. While the 49ers have not yet issued a definitive game status confirmation, the trajectory of his recovery points toward him suiting up.

Wider Roster Shuffling and Defensive Line Woes

The offensive uncertainty compounds a turbulent week for San Francisco’s roster management. Head coach Kyle Shanahan addressed mounting injuries across the franchise, pointing specifically to massive losses on the defensive line. Defensive ends Nick Bosa and Romelo Height alongside defensive tackle James Thompson Jr. have been ruled out, while defensive tackle C.J. West landed on injured reserve.

Bosa suffered a calf injury Thursday during pre-practice warmups. Reflecting on the sheer volume of injuries, Shanahan remarked, “Losing Bosa was rough yesterday. Losing six out of the 10 D-linemen in the last two weeks that had made our team is a little unusual. Don’t think I’ve been a part of that, so that has been different.”

With kickoff approaching at Levi’s Stadium, the 49ers must finalize their game-day activations. While official confirmation remains pending, all recent indicators suggest Mike Evans will be on the field to anchor a battered San Francisco offense against the Cardinals.