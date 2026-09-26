Ole Miss RB Kewan Lacy Doubtful for Game Against Florida

Ole Miss star running back Kewan Lacy has been downgraded to doubtful for the Rebels’ upcoming showdown against Florida, due to a left shoulder injury sustained during their recent victory over LSU, shifting offensive pressure onto quarterback Trinidad Chambliss.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Chambliss Usage Spike: Trinidad Chambliss faces a massive uptick in expected passing volume, mirroring the 48-attempt load he shouldered after Lacy exited last week.

The Injury Timeline and Tactical Fallout in Oxford

The sudden shift in Kewan Lacy’s status comes as a severe blow to an Ole Miss offense preparing for a hostile environment in The Swamp. Lacy initially avoided the worst-case scenario following an MRI earlier in the week. Medical evaluations confirmed that his left shoulder injury would not require surgery, leading coaches to list him as questionable heading into the weekend.

However, Friday’s updated injury report delivered a stark reality check. Downgraded to doubtful just under 24 hours before kickoff, Lacy is all but certain to miss the ranked battle. That leaves the Rebels searching for answers in the backfield after logging 39 carries for 191 yards and four touchdowns from their star runner over the early stretch of the season.

Reconfiguring the Game Plan Without a Primary Runner

Lacy’s absence fundamentally alters how schemes must attack the Gators. When Lacy went down last week against LSU after managing 43 rushing yards and a score, the Rebels immediately pivoted away from their ground game. Backup JT Lindsey stepped in to record four carries for 20 yards, but the offense leaned heavily on the arm of Trinidad Chambliss.

Player Season Carries Season Yards Touchdowns Kewan Lacy 39 191 4 JT Lindsey (LSU Game) 4 20 0

Forcing Chambliss to throw 48 times worked in an emotional home atmosphere, but replicating that lopsided pass-to-run split on the road presents major structural risks. Florida showed vulnerabilities in their pass defense during a shootout win over Auburn, giving the Rebels a clear blueprint. Even so, Ole Miss must establish enough of a run threat to draw the Gators’ defense toward the line of scrimmage and keep pass rushers honest.

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