Former Palmer Ridge High Wrestling Coach Arrested for Sexual Assault on Child

Former Palmer Ridge High School head wrestling coach Michael Shane Vassar, 37, is being held in the El Paso County jail on a no-bond hold following his arrest on Sept. 24. Facing a charge of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, Vassar’s arrest stems from an investigation by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit after a tip was received on May 20.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Community Outreach: Local facilities including Crunch Fitness and Unbreakable Ministries Gym have been flagged by investigators as secondary locations where Vassar offered personal training.

Local facilities including Crunch Fitness and Unbreakable Ministries Gym have been flagged by investigators as secondary locations where Vassar offered personal training. Investigation Expansion: Law enforcement officials actively urge anyone with additional information or potential victimization history to utilize the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 719-520-7777.

The Timeline of the Investigation and D-38 Response

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) announced the arrest after a multi-month inquiry launched in late spring. According to records compiled by investigators, the tip regarding a possible sexual assault involving an adult in a position of trust and a minor surfaced on May 20. Following thorough detective work by the Special Victims Unit, an arrest warrant was filed on Thursday, Sept. 22, leading to Vassar’s apprehension two days later.

Lewis-Palmer School District 38 communications director Amy Matisek confirmed that Vassar served as the boys and girls head wrestling coach at Palmer Ridge High School from Dec. 1, 2025, through his resignation on May 12, 2026. School staff reportedly learned of allegations involving a student-athlete only after Vassar had already stepped down. Administrators conducted an internal review before reporting the findings to the Department of Human Services, maintaining that standard hiring procedures were followed during his vetting process.

Digital Evidence and Private Athletic Associations

Arrest documents obtained by local reporting outlets detail a massive digital footprint recovered by law enforcement. Investigators discovered more than 6,000 text messages exchanged between Vassar and the student victim from Palmer Ridge High School. Statements from the student allege that Vassar provided massages and entered a sauna prior to the reported inappropriate touching incidents.

Beyond his tenure at Palmer Ridge High School, EPSO detectives uncovered associations with several private athletic clubs in the Pikes Peak area. Vassar has been linked to Crunch Fitness located at 1801 South Academy Blvd. and Unbreakable Ministries Gym located at 124 Delaware Drive, alongside offering independent personal training services online. Representatives for Unbreakable Ministries released a public statement expressing shock and condemnation while pledging full cooperation with law enforcement.

Judicial Proceedings and Legal Status

Event / Milestone Date Details Initial Tip Received May 20 EPSO Special Victims Unit opens investigation. District Resignation May 12, 2026 Vassar concludes tenure as Palmer Ridge High head coach. Case Filed Sept. 22 District court files charges against Vassar. Arrest & Warrant Execution Sept. 24 Vassar booked into El Paso County jail. Virtual Advisement Sept. 25 Initial court appearance held at 10:00 a.m. Upcoming Court Date Oct. 1 Scheduled first formal appearance in court; held on no-bond status.

Vassar appeared virtually in court for a status conference hearing at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 25. He is currently being held inside the El Paso County jail on a no-bond hold, with his bond status subject to further review after judicial advisement. His next formal court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 1.

Photo: gazette.com

Authorities emphasize that the investigation remains active as detectives work to determine if additional athletes were targeted across his various coaching and training capacities. Anyone possessing relevant information is encouraged to contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line directly at (719) 520-7777.